Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan are sparking reconciliation rumors just days after reports surfaced that they had broken up after a year of dating.

On Wednesday, the 49-year-old mom of three and 33-year-old son of former basketball star Michael Jordan were spotted leaving Larsa's Miami condo building on Valentine's Day. In one of the photos, Marcus is seen smiling while placing his hand on the back of Larsa's head.

Larsa and Marcus have known each other for quite a few years now, but their relationship didn't turn romantic until 2022. However, the Real Housewives of Miami star showed signs of trouble in paradise just last week when fans noticed that the pair had unfollowed each other on Instagram. To add fuel to the fire, Larsa also appeared to delete most photos of Marcus from her social media feed except for a January 2023 photo that seemingly marked their Instagram official status.

On Feb. 12, multiple reports cited that Larsa and Marcus had ended their relationship after dating for more than a year. People was the first to report the news.

Fast forward to Thursday, however, Larsa and Marcus are now following each other again on Instagram, though their relationship status remains unclear.

MEGA

The news of the duo's latest outing also comes on the heels of Larsa's RHOM co-star, Julia Lemigova's, interview with SiriusXM's Reality Checked, in which she said that red flags started going up about Marcus when they shot the Bravo show's season 6 reunion.

"Sometimes we hear things and when it happens, we don't pay much attention. But then when I saw the news two days ago about the breakup, I started rethinking Marcus," Julia stated. "[My] first impression [of Marcus is] as a very kind, gentle man, and that's what I thought of him up until actually now."

What changed, Julia said, is that she "remembered some things I've heard he said on the reunion and few people actually heard it, which was absolutely horrible."

When asked if Marcus had been "horrible to [Larsa], or horrible to you, or just horrible in general," Julia said it was the latter.

"In general," she noted. "It's something that stuck with me. I don't look at him the same way anymore because he actually said it and it made me rethink who he is as a person. I don't think of him anymore as this gentle kind man."

"Who knows how he was in his private life with Larsa," Julia added. "Of course, I'm not speculating now, but they seemed to be so in love. But again, we don't know what happened behind closed doors."

