Last Chance to Save Up to $1,600 on Refrigerators During the Discover Samsung Fall Sale

Samsung Refrigerator
Samsung
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 4:40 PM PDT, September 15, 2023

The Discover Samsung sales event brings major discounts on top-rated smart refrigerators until September 17.

The Discover Samsung Fall Sale is winding down, but there's still a few more days to take advantage of the major price cuts on the tech giant's devices and appliances. Through Sunday, September 17, you can save on big-ticket items for your home, including top-rated Samsung refrigerators made with the latest technology in a range of sizes and designs.

This weekend, Samsung's smart refrigerators are up to $1,600 off. These spacious fridges feature the latest amenities such as smart touchscreens, adjustable shelves, flex drawers that can cool and freeze, and so much more.

Shop the Samsung Refrigerator Deals

If you're looking to upgrade your kitchen ahead of the busy holiday season, this Samsung sale is not one to miss. Among the massive discounts is $1,200 off the sleek Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator. Featuring a Family Hub screen right on the door, you can peek inside, order groceries, stream music, share pictures, see who’s at the front door and much more — all right from your fridge.

Ahead, shop the best refrigerator deals from the Discover Samsung fall sale before they disappear next week.

The Best Samsung Refrigerator Deals

Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Top Left and Family Hub Panel

Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Top Left and Family Hub Panel
Samsung

Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Top Left and Family Hub Panel

With 29 cu. ft. of capacity, this spacious refrigerator is designed for convenience, offering flexibility and organization to store and access all your favorite foods with ease. Your order also comes with free, fast, safe and professional installation.

$4,199 $2,999

Shop Now

Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with Family Hub+

Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with Family Hub+
Samsung

Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with Family Hub+

Save $1,600 on the Samsung Bespoke refrigerator at it's lowest price ever. The massive Family Hub+ features a 32" screen that is more than double the size of Samsung's original models.

$4,999 $3,399

Shop Now

Bespoke Counter Depth 4-Door Flex Refrigerator

Bespoke Counter Depth 4-Door Flex Refrigerator
Samsung

Bespoke Counter Depth 4-Door Flex Refrigerator

Save $1,500 on one of Samsung's sleekest appliances featuring a concealed Beverage Center with a water dispenser, an AutoFill water pitcher and an ice maker. You can customize your lower-right storage space to be a refrigerator or freezer. 

$4,199 $2,699

Shop Now

Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub Panel

Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub Panel
Samsung

Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub Panel

The Family Hub lets you see inside your refrigerator, manage your family’s calendars, stream music, see who’s at the front door and much more, all right from your fridge.

$4,199 $3,779

Shop Now

29 cu. ft. Smart 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with Beverage Center and Dual Ice Maker

29 cu. ft. Smart 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with Beverage Center and Dual Ice Maker
Samsung

29 cu. ft. Smart 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with Beverage Center and Dual Ice Maker

This 29 cu. ft. smart refrigerator comes equipped with a dual ice maker and beverage center. Not only can you save $1,300 on this fridge during Samsung's sales event, but it's also an energy-saving appliance, so you can save some money on your utility bill every year.

$3,799 $2,399

Shop Now

26.7 cu. ft. Large Capacity Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Touch Screen Family Hub

26.7 cu. ft. Large Capacity Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Touch Screen Family Hub
Samsung

26.7 cu. ft. Large Capacity Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Touch Screen Family Hub

Display precious memories, stream music and shows, share notes, and more with this side-by-side refrigerator with an interactive touch screen display.

$2,332 $1,699

Shop Now

Bespoke 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with AutoFill Water Pitcher

Bespoke 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with AutoFill Water Pitcher
Samsung

Bespoke 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with AutoFill Water Pitcher

The built-in pitcher automatically refills with filtered water and even has the option to infuse with a flavor of your choice. Select from cubed ice or Ice Bites that chill your drink faster.

$2,799 $1,999

Shop Now

32 cu. ft. Mega Capacity 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Dual Auto Ice Maker

32 cu. ft. Mega Capacity 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Dual Auto Ice Maker
Samsung

32 cu. ft. Mega Capacity 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Dual Auto Ice Maker

Per Samsung, this is America's largest capacity refrigerator for storing more groceries with extra room. The Dual Auto Ice Maker makes two types of ice – cubed, or Ice Bites that chill your drink faster.

$2,099 $1,599

Shop Now

The Discover Samsung sales don't stop here. Check out our guides to Samsung's best deals on 8K TVs, The Frame TV, Galaxy smartphones and more home appliances.

Tags: