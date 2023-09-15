The Discover Samsung Fall Sale is winding down, but there's still a few more days to take advantage of the major price cuts on the tech giant's devices and appliances. Through Sunday, September 17, you can save on big-ticket items for your home, including top-rated Samsung refrigerators made with the latest technology in a range of sizes and designs.

This weekend, Samsung's smart refrigerators are up to $1,600 off. These spacious fridges feature the latest amenities such as smart touchscreens, adjustable shelves, flex drawers that can cool and freeze, and so much more.

Shop the Samsung Refrigerator Deals

If you're looking to upgrade your kitchen ahead of the busy holiday season, this Samsung sale is not one to miss. Among the massive discounts is $1,200 off the sleek Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator. Featuring a Family Hub screen right on the door, you can peek inside, order groceries, stream music, share pictures, see who’s at the front door and much more — all right from your fridge.

Ahead, shop the best refrigerator deals from the Discover Samsung fall sale before they disappear next week.

The Best Samsung Refrigerator Deals

The Discover Samsung sales don't stop here. Check out our guides to Samsung's best deals on 8K TVs, The Frame TV, Galaxy smartphones and more home appliances.

RELATED CONTENT: