Shop

Last Chance to Shop the Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Calvin Klein Underwear

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Amazon Calvin Klein Sale
Calvin Klein

If you want to snag some amazing deals on Calvin Klein bras, panties or boxers for an underwear drawer refresh, Amazon Prime Day has exactly what you're looking for. The Prime Day Calvin Klein deals are a great way to stock up on underwear, activewear, and loungewear essentials — especially for the summer season. 

Shop Amazon Prime Day Deals

Calvin Klein is known for their iconic style and legendary underwear ads and during the last day of Prime Day you can score best-selling Calvin Klein underwear at an enticing discount. The Prime Day 2023 sale includes tons of deals on wardrobe essentials that are comfortable and soft to the touch. With up to 45% off on bralettes, bras, underwear, joggers and more, you can easily upgrade your underwear drawer with Calvin Klein for summer.

Underwear deals aren't the only great discounts to be found during Amazon Prime Day 2023. So far, we've found incredible deals on bedding, kitchen appliances and gear, beauty, skincare and makeup, the latest tech, gaming consoles, plus accessories, clothing, shoes for women, handbags and more.

Not an Amazon Prime member? In honor of their biggest sale of the year, Amazon is offering new Amazon Prime subscribers a 30-day free trial. That means new members can take advantage of all the perks and deals of a Prime membership risk-free for 30 days: including the deep discounts of Prime Day 2023.

Below, shop some of our favorite Amazon Prime Deals on Calvin Klein underwear. 

Best Calvin Klein Deals on Amazon

Modern Cotton Triangle Wireless Bralette
Modern Cotton Triangle Wireless Bralette
Amazon
Modern Cotton Triangle Wireless Bralette

This deep triangle bra features skinny adjustable straps that won't dig into or pinch your skin.

$40$25
Calvin Klein Men's Micro Stretch 3-Pack Brief
Calvin Klein Men's Micro Stretch 3-Pack Brief
Amazon
Calvin Klein Men's Micro Stretch 3-Pack Brief

The Calvin Klein Men's Micro Stretch Briefs fit like a glove. Luckily, they come in a 3-pack so you'll always have your favorite pair on hand.

$48$27
Reversible Seamless Sports Bra
Reversible Seamless Sports Bra
Amazon
Reversible Seamless Sports Bra

This moisture-wicking performance sports bra will support you for up to medium impact workouts. It's reversible so you can change up your look whenever you want.

$35$20
Modern Cotton Bralette
Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Bralette
Amazon
Modern Cotton Bralette

This breathable bralette has unlined cups to make it even more comfortable. 

$30$19
Signature Cotton Logo Thong Panties Multipack
Signature Cotton Logo Thong Panties, Multipack
Amazon
Signature Cotton Logo Thong Panties Multipack

Score a great deal on this Calvin Klein thong 3-pack, currently discounted at 34% off.

$35$23
Men's This is Love Pride Colorblock Micro Underwear
Men's This is Love Pride Colorblock Micro Underwear
Amazon
Men's This is Love Pride Colorblock Micro Underwear

Take pride in wearing Calvin Klein. With an elastic waistband that says This is Love and a supportive pouch, you'll feel good and look good when wearing this micro underwear.

$28$19
Men's 100% Cotton T-Shirt Packs
Men's 100% Cotton T-Shirt Packs
Amazon
Men's 100% Cotton T-Shirt Packs

These tanks will make you feel like you're one of the supermodels from the Calvin Klein campaigns. 

$46$25
Carousel Logo Cotton Bikini Panty
Calvin Klein Carousel Logo Cotton Bikini Party
Amazon
Carousel Logo Cotton Bikini Panty

These bikini-style panties are made from an extra stretchy cotton fabric, along with a comfortable elastic waistband.

$35$23
Kids Modern Cotton Hipster Underwear, 3-Pack
Kids Modern Cotton Hipster Underwear, 3-Pack
Amazon
Kids Modern Cotton Hipster Underwear, 3-Pack

This cotton hipster 3-pack is a great addition to a girl's essentials.

$20$11
Men's Cotton Classics Multipack Knit Boxers
Men's Cotton Classics Multipack Knit Boxers
Amazon
Men's Cotton Classics Multipack Knit Boxers

This 3-pack of boxers has a great silhouette and features soft fabric with a signature logo.

$46$25
Invisibles Comfort Seamless Wirefree Bralette Bra
Calvin Klein Invisibles Comfort Seamless Wirefree Bralette
Amazon
Invisibles Comfort Seamless Wirefree Bralette Bra

This seamless and wireless V-neck bralette from Calvin Klein is the perfect match for V-neck T-shirts.

$44$28
Women's Invisibles Comfort Seamless Adjustable Skinny Strap Bralette
Women's Invisibles Comfort Seamless Adjustable Skinny Strap Bralette
Amazon
Women's Invisibles Comfort Seamless Adjustable Skinny Strap Bralette

This unlined bralette is made of smooth microfiber for added comfort. Pair with your favorite pair of hipster panties and get ready to relax during your downtime.

$44$28
Perfectly Fit Lightly Lined Memory Touch T-Shirt Bra
Calvin Klein T-Shirt Bra
Amazon
Perfectly Fit Lightly Lined Memory Touch T-Shirt Bra

Everyone needs a comfortable T-shirt bra in their wardrobe. 

$46$34
Women's Invisibles Seamless Hipster Panties 3-Pack
Women's Invisibles Seamless Hipster Panties 3-Pack
Amazon
Women's Invisibles Seamless Hipster Panties 3-Pack

Every comfortable outfit should start with some silky soft, seamless underwear.

$33$23
Invisibles Lightly Lined V-Neck Bralette
Women's Invisibles Comfort Seamless Lightly Lined V Neck Bralette
Amazon
Invisibles Lightly Lined V-Neck Bralette

Try this seamless and wire-free bralette with extra support and removable pads. Plus, it's tag-free so you don't have to deal with irritation.

$44$28
Men's Ultra Soft Modern Modal Lounge Jogger
Men's Ultra Soft Modern Modal Lounge Jogger
Amazon
Men's Ultra Soft Modern Modal Lounge Jogger

Made from sustainably sourced fabric, these joggers are comfortable and perfect for lounging around the house. 

$49$35

Be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at CBS News Essentials and CBS Sports Essentials.

RELATED CONTENT: 

The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Stylish Summer Dresses

Where to Shop Meghan Markle's Le Specs Sunglasses for Summer

The Best Designer Handbag Deals of Prime Day 2023: Shop Coach and More

The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Levi's Jeans — Get Up to 62% Off

Best Amazon Deals on Designer Sunglasses — Shop Top Summer Styles

Amazon Has So Many Crocs on Sale for Prime Day, Starting at Just $21

UGG Boots and Slippers Are on Sale Now During Amazon Prime Day 2023