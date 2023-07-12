If you want to snag some amazing deals on Calvin Klein bras, panties or boxers for an underwear drawer refresh, Amazon Prime Day has exactly what you're looking for. The Prime Day Calvin Klein deals are a great way to stock up on underwear, activewear, and loungewear essentials — especially for the summer season.

Calvin Klein is known for their iconic style and legendary underwear ads and during the last day of Prime Day you can score best-selling Calvin Klein underwear at an enticing discount. The Prime Day 2023 sale includes tons of deals on wardrobe essentials that are comfortable and soft to the touch. With up to 45% off on bralettes, bras, underwear, joggers and more, you can easily upgrade your underwear drawer with Calvin Klein for summer.

Underwear deals aren't the only great discounts to be found during Amazon Prime Day 2023. So far, we've found incredible deals on bedding, kitchen appliances and gear, beauty, skincare and makeup, the latest tech, gaming consoles, plus accessories, clothing, shoes for women, handbags and more.

Not an Amazon Prime member? In honor of their biggest sale of the year, Amazon is offering new Amazon Prime subscribers a 30-day free trial. That means new members can take advantage of all the perks and deals of a Prime membership risk-free for 30 days: including the deep discounts of Prime Day 2023.

Below, shop some of our favorite Amazon Prime Deals on Calvin Klein underwear.

Best Calvin Klein Deals on Amazon

Reversible Seamless Sports Bra Amazon Reversible Seamless Sports Bra This moisture-wicking performance sports bra will support you for up to medium impact workouts. It's reversible so you can change up your look whenever you want. $35 $20 Shop Now

