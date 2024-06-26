As summer brings scorching temperatures and sticky humidity, it’s high time for a wardrobe refresh. Whether you could use a new dress, skirt, cami, bodysuit or pair of shorts, Spanx launched a huge End of Season Sale with deals on dozens of fan-favorite items.

Until midnight tonight, Spanx is offering up to 70% off select styles. Wardrobe staples like the best-selling Stretch Twill Trouser Shorts and the lightweight Carefree Crepe Reversible Slip Dress are steeply discounted to get you ready for the sunny days ahead.

Known for its flattering shapewear, Spanx is a go-to for comfortable and flattering pieces that even celebrities like Oprah and Jennifer Garner can’t get enough of. The items on sale are ones you'll want to wear all summer because they'll keep you looking and feeling your best. With items starting as low as $10, shopper favorites are already running low in stock, so we recommend acting fast to save on your size.

Ahead, check out the best deals from the Spanx End of Season Sale to shop before they're gone.

Tailored Tee Bodysuit Spanx Tailored Tee Bodysuit Easily tuck this bodysuit with a relaxed tee on top into any look for your flattest front. You never have to worry about your t-shirt becoming untucked. $98 $49 Shop Now

Stretch Twill Trouser Short Spanx Stretch Twill Trouser Short With a pull-on design and hidden tummy shaping, these shorts flatter all over. This best-selling style is garment-dyed for a soft, worn-in look that will gradually fade as you wash and live in them. $98 $49 Shop Now

