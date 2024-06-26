Spanx just put so many best-selling styles on sale. Shop the best deals on summer wardrobe essentials.
As summer brings scorching temperatures and sticky humidity, it’s high time for a wardrobe refresh. Whether you could use a new dress, skirt, cami, bodysuit or pair of shorts, Spanx launched a huge End of Season Sale with deals on dozens of fan-favorite items.
Until midnight tonight, Spanx is offering up to 70% off select styles. Wardrobe staples like the best-selling Stretch Twill Trouser Shorts and the lightweight Carefree Crepe Reversible Slip Dress are steeply discounted to get you ready for the sunny days ahead.
Known for its flattering shapewear, Spanx is a go-to for comfortable and flattering pieces that even celebrities like Oprah and Jennifer Garner can’t get enough of. The items on sale are ones you'll want to wear all summer because they'll keep you looking and feeling your best. With items starting as low as $10, shopper favorites are already running low in stock, so we recommend acting fast to save on your size.
Ahead, check out the best deals from the Spanx End of Season Sale to shop before they're gone.
Tailored Tee Bodysuit
Easily tuck this bodysuit with a relaxed tee on top into any look for your flattest front. You never have to worry about your t-shirt becoming untucked.
Carefree Crepe Reversible Slip Dress
This reversible dress offers the best of both worlds with Carefree Crepe on one side and silky satin on the other.
Stretch Twill Trouser Short
With a pull-on design and hidden tummy shaping, these shorts flatter all over. This best-selling style is garment-dyed for a soft, worn-in look that will gradually fade as you wash and live in them.
Suit Yourself Racerback Ribbed Bodysuit
A sleek, bodysuit with a tight yet stretchy fit.
The Perfect Trouser Short
Embrace this summer's trouser short trend with these machine-washable shorts, featuring a longer length and comfortable pull-on design for a sleek look.
The Perfect Pant, Button Wide Leg
Crafted from smoothing premium ponte fabric, this machine-washable wide-leg pant features a comfortable pull-on design and decorative gold buttons.
Carefree Crepe Reversible Cami
Designed with an interior liner that smoothes your silhouette, this reversible top features Carefree Crepe and silky satin.
