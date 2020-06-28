Tonight is the last night of the Amazon Summer Sale -- also known as the Big Style Sale. The shopping event is offering top-notch, deep discounts on Levi's jeans, shorts, jackets and other denim. Among the huge Levi's jeans discounts are markdowns up to 50% off!

Right now at the Amazon Summer Sale, shoppers can score deals on women's and men's denim in select styles including Levi's jeans and shorts. With summer in full swing, now is the perfect time to stock up on denim shorts to rock for months to come. And with deep discounts like this, why not grab a perfect pair of jeans from the brand to prepare for fall or shorts for the summer heat.

The Amazon sale launched Monday as an effort to support brands that saw a decline in sales due to the coronavirus pandemic and the delay of the annual Amazon Prime Day sale. Fashion brands like Kate Spade New York, Tory Burch, and so many others have loads of dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, swimwear, watches, men's clothing, shoes, and jewelry on sale via the Big Style Sale event on Amazon. Check here for other brands featured in the Big Style Sale from Amazon. Hurry, the Amazon Summer Sale ends at midnight tonight!

Shop Levi's deals at the Amazon Big Style Sale.

Ahead, shop ET Style's top picks.

Super soft, stretchy straight-leg jeans that keep shape.

This popular wedgie style has vintage-looking flair.

Wedgie Skinny Jeans Levi's Amazon Wedgie Skinny Jeans Levi's REGULARLY $69.50 $26.48 and up at Amazon

Must-have denim shorts to wear with tees, blouses and tanks.

High Rise Shorts Levi's Amazon High Rise Shorts Levi's REGULARLY $44.50 $14.98 and up at Amazon

Versatile jeans you can pair with anything.

Featuring an ultra high-waist fit.

These distressed jeans are great for an easy-going outfit.

Hot days call for cool shorts like these.

These shorts are great for outdoor summer adventures.

Everyone needs a solid pair of black skinny jeans.

Read More: Amazon's Big Style Sale Is Here: Huge Savings on Top Fashion Brands.

