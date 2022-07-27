Seth Meyers has once again tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the Late Night host to once again cancel the remainder of his shows.

The 48-year-old late-night TV host took to Twitter on Wednesday morning and revealed that he tested positive, this after testing negative on Monday and Tuesday. As a result, Meyers said he's "canceling shows the rest of this week." He apologized "to our scheduled guests and loyal viewers!"

Meyers was set to host Only Murders in the Building star Nathan Lane and musical guest Maren Morris for Wednesday's show; 101 Places to Party Before You Die star Adam Pally on Thursday; and Issa Rae and comedian Nikki Glaser for Friday's show.

After negative tests Monday and Tuesday I tested positive for COVID this morning. Canceling shows the rest of this week. Apologies to our scheduled guests and loyal viewers! — Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) July 27, 2022

Back in January, Meyers also took to Twitter and revealed he had contracted the virus, writing, "The bad news is, I tested positive for COVID (thanks, 2022!) the good news is, I feel fine (thanks vaccines and booster!)."

The host then proceeded to cancel the rest of the shows for that week before adding, "so tune in next Monday to see what cool location we will try and pass off as a studio!!!"

That same week, Jimmy Fallon had revealed during his Monday show of The Tonight Show that he, too, came down with the virus.

