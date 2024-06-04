Lauren Alaina has been married for four months now, and she's just as happy and head-over-heels in love as the day she and Cam Arnold first exchanged vows.

ET's Nischelle Turner and Rachel Smith were joined by the country songstress at CMA Fest's Chevy Riverfront Stage in Nashville, Tennessee, on Tuesday, and she opened up about how she's enjoying married life.

"It's the best!" she declared. "I love him, which is a good start. It's my fave, and it's a lot of fun."

"I still love him and I like him. I love him a little more than I like him, actually," she added with a beaming smile. "He's my best friend, for real. I got very lucky."

The couple tied the knot on Sunday, Feb. 5, in a lavish wedding ceremony at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

The massive, star-studded guest list included over 400 people, including many of Alaina's fellow country music superstars, such as Jason and Brittany Aldean, HARDY, Dan + Shay's Shay Mooney and Lindsay Ell, to name just a few.

Cam Arnold and Lauren Alaina 2023 People's Choice Country Awards at The Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee. - Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

"I had a big wedding," Alaina reflected, adding that some of the most important friends in her life were kind enough to come out -- particularly, Jason Aldean.

"Jason took me on my first tour ever. I'm about to go back out on tour with him, I'm so excited," Alaina shared. "I love them, and for them to come -- they were taking pictures all night, and they love me enough to come do that. So it meant a lot to me."

"I'm not kidding, and it should be this way, but it was the best day of my life," the singer recalled. "Nothing went wrong, nobody in my family fought. I prayed about that. You know how families are, when you get them all in the same building? They like each other and they'll still find a way to fight about something... [and] I cried the whole way down the aisle."

It was back in November 2022 when Alaina announced, while onstage at the Grand Ole Opry, that Arnold popped the question.

In June 2023, the "Thicc as Thieves" singer spoke with ET ahead of last year's CMA Fest and gushed over her future husband while revealing that Luke Bryan inadvertently played a role in the two becoming a couple.

Lauren Alaina performs on the Arena stage during Day 1 of C2C Country To Country 2024 at The O2 Arena in London on March 8. - Joseph Okpako/WireImage

"If you spend five minutes with him, you'd be like, 'I get it,'" Alaina tells ET. "I mean, he's from Georgia. We're both from Georgia. Actually, fun fact, we met in Mexico at the [all-inclusive concert vacation] Crash My Playa that Luke Bryan has every year. Luke Bryan brought us together."

The songstress is back for CMA Fest this year -- which kicks off June 6 -- and she's set to perform on opening night at CMA Fest's Chevy Riverfront Stage.

"I've played this stage so many times and I love it and I always jump at the opportunity, because you're literally in the crowd," Alaina told ET on Tuesday. "It's so up close and personal with the fans and they cram in here. There will be so many people, and I play it just about every year. So I'm excited!"

Additional CMA Fest performers at Chevy Riverfront Stage this year include Megan Moroney, Breland, Brian Kelley and Gavin DeGraw.

