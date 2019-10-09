Lauren Conrad's family just got a little bit bigger!

The former star of The Hills and her husband, William Tell, welcomed their second child together, a baby boy named Charlie Wolf Tell. The 33-year-old designer announced the sweet news on her Instagram on Wednesday, sharing an adorable drawing of her holding their newborn, with the former Something Corporate musician, 2-year-old son Liam and their two dogs all together.

"Our sweet baby boy, Charlie Wolf Tell, has arrived!" the Laguna Beach alum wrote alongside the cute family pic, which shows little cartoon Liam holding a sign that says, "It's a boy!"

Conrad revealed that she was expecting her second bundle of joy in April. She made the announcement by sharing a picture of herself cradling her baby bump while wearing a floral dress.

"It's been hard to keep this one to myself!" she wrote. "Very excited to share that our family will be getting a little bigger this year."

Last month, she shared a flawless photo of herself showing off her burgeoning belly.

"Currently somewhere between 'Get this baby out of me!' and 'Stay in there kid! We still have so much prep to do!. And thank you @hannahskvarla for taking this photo on our way back from the pool. This counts as a maternity shoot, right?" she wrote.

Congrats to the happy family.

