Lauren Conrad Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Lauren Conrad is pregnant!

The 33-year-old former Hills star announced the news on Instagram on Tuesday, sharing a picture of herself cradling her baby bump while wearing a floral dress. Conrad and her husband, William Tell, are already parents to their 1-year-old son, Liam, whom they welcomed in July 2017.

"It's been hard to keep this one to myself!" she wrote. "Very excited to share that our family will be getting a little bigger this year."

Conrad has kept pretty private about her personal life these days, choosing to focus on her business ventures such as her Kohl's clothing line. Last September, she did talk to Redbook magazine about fans' biggest misconception about her.

"It's really funny to me when people have this idea that I have things very put together," she said. "My life is a bit of a mess, and I don't broadcast that, but I like it that way."

"I like to focus on the prettier parts of life, but that doesn't necessarily represent all of it," she added. "I feel bad. There's such a high standard now to do everything and have it all look picture-perfect. You're not going to enjoy the pretty things if you've been up all night doing them. Your life isn't supposed to be Pinterest."

