Shopping

Lauren Conrad's Shop of Handcrafted Artisan Goods Is Now Available on Amazon

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
lauren conrad at The Little Market event
Rachel Murray/Getty Images for The Little Market

Lauren Conrad has launched a shop of handcrafted artisan products on Amazon Handmade. A selection of items from the former reality TV star's non-profit organization and fair trade shop, The Little Market, is now available on Amazon.

The collection features reusable bags, candles, towels and jewelry created by six local artisan groups around the world including Bangladesh, Cambodia, the Philippines, Rwanda, the United States and India. Everything in the line is priced under $70.

The Little Market is focused on economically empowering women globally. According to the organization's Amazon page, each purchase made from The Little Market "supports dignified income opportunities and essential resources for underserved artisan groups and social enterprises around the world."

Check out The Little Market shop on Amazon Handmade.

Hurry and shop ET Style's top picks! Stock is already running low on select styles.

Coconut-Soy Wax Blend Scented Candle - Coconut Milk
The Little Market
The Little Market Coconut-Soy Wax Blend Scented Candle in Coconut Milk.jpg
Amazon
Coconut-Soy Wax Blend Scented Candle - Coconut Milk
The Little Market

Purchase of this coconut-soy wax blend candle supports female refugees at Prosperity Candle in the U.S.

Lightweight Striped Fringe Beach Towel - Thin Stripes, Blush Pink
The Little Market
The Little Market Lightweight Striped Fringe Beach Towel - Thin Stripes, Blush Pink.jpg
Amazon
Lightweight Striped Fringe Beach Towel - Thin Stripes, Blush Pink
The Little Market

Purchase of this soft, handwoven cotton towel supports artisans at Kara Weaves in India.

Dainty Triangle Necklace - Rose Gold
The Little Market
The Little Market Dainty Triangle Necklace - Rose Gold.jpg
Amazon
Dainty Triangle Necklace - Rose Gold
The Little Market

Purchase of this rose gold triangle charm necklace supports female artisans at TAYO Collective in the Philippines.

Reusable Burlap Gift Tote Bag - Thank You
The Little Market
The Little Market Reusable Burlap Gift Tote Bag - Thank You.jpg
Amazon
Reusable Burlap Gift Tote Bag - Thank You
The Little Market

Purchase of this reusable, water-resistant burlap tote bag supports artisans at CORR - The Jute Works in Bangladesh.

See all items from The Little Market at Amazon.

RELATED CONTENT:

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: These Zella Deals Are Selling Out Fast

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Best Deals on Fine Jewelry

10 Home Decor Styles We’re Shopping at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

 