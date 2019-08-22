Individually, Lauv and Anne-Marie are only getting bigger -- but recently they put their star power together, teaming up on "F**k, I'm Lonely." It's one of the catchiest tunes we've heard in a minute -- and only ET was invited to their music video shoot.

Shot in two different locations just outside of Los Angeles, the official video is colorful, eclectic, fun -- and pairs perfectly with the lyrics of the track, which was released as part of the 13 Reasons Why season three soundtrack.

"I can't wait for people to see it, I just think it's so cool and so different. People are lonely but there is always someone there and I feel that's what this music video is about," Anne-Marie told ET on set.

"I feel like there's always someone there but you don't realize it," Lauv added. "A lot of times we end up being isolated by our own choices."

The video primarily takes place in an industrial apartment building, where Lauv and Anne-Marie are strangers -- and strangely connected to one another. Not only are their apartments the only ones radiating neon color, but one action in one of their rooms causes a reaction in the other.

"Basically, it is just about us going through our daily lives, but being lonely... basically, like, just existing," Lauv explained of the concept.

"We run into each other at one point in the grocery store and have a nice awkward run-in and then she shuts the elevator on me," he added, noting that they were also going for a bit of a "supernatural" and "sci-fi" feel.

The lyrics are clearly personal to both artists, too.

"For me, I started the beat in an airport and then I think I was just in conversation with my friends, and then I was like, 'Oh! I'm lonely,' and then I said, 'Let's make that into a song' and we did," Lauv shared.

"Being on tour all the time, you get pretty lonely, so it's a very in-the-moment situation to be talking about, for us anyways," Anne-Marie added.

As for how Lauv and Anne-Marie actually cope when they're lonely or homesick? Well, they call totally different people to help them fight off those feelings of isolation.

"Sometimes [I call] my mom, I guess," Lauv revealed. "Yeah, yeah I would say Mom."

"I call whoever has messaged me at that time," Anne-Marie said. "I just look at who is there and go, 'Hello!'"

"I love talking, when I have a problem or feel lonely, I love speaking it, she continued. "I've got that luxury of just not being scared and being able to talk. So I love to just call people as soon as I feel lonely."

The video doesn't feature any 13RW cast members, but Lauv and Anne-Marie made clear they were big fans of the hit Netflix series, which returns with season three on Aug. 23.

"I had been a big fan of the show for a while and it had been something I had wanted to do for a while, so when they asked me to be a part of the show I was like, 'Are you kidding me? Of course!'" Lauv said.

"I love that show so much and I watched it and totally felt it, so it feels so good to be a part of it," Anne-Marie said.

To watch ET's behind-the-scenes feature, check out the video above. The official music video is below.

RELATED CONTENT:

'13 Reasons Why' Teases Multiple Murder Suspects in New Trailer -- Watch!

Lauv Says He and Troye Sivan Wrote a 'Horrible' Song Together Before 'I'm So Tired' (Exclusive)

Julia Michaels & Lauv Reveal Secret to Their ‘Intimate’ Chemistry in ‘There’s No Way’ Video (Exclusive)