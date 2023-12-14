Bass Reeves may be facing a watershed moment in his career on the series finale of Lawmen: Bass Reeves. ET has an exclusive sneak peek of the show's upcoming episode, dropping Sunday, Dec. 17 on Paramount+.

In the clip, Reeves (David Oyelowo) and Sherrill Lynn (Dennis Quaid) engage in a heated debate about one of their prisoners. Lynn argues that Reeves is making a "stupid and soft" decision, while Reeves sticks to his guns.

Throughout the episode, which will mark the end of Reeves' story on the anthology series, the legendary U.S. Marshal will struggle with the weight of his badge as his fate is left in the hands of someone else.

Lawmen, from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan and Chad Feehan, is expected to continue with future iterations planned to follow other iconic lawmen and outlaws throughout history.

"There's a myriad of reasons why I believe we're not familiar with this story. I think that history is a very powerful tool. There are times when certain history is kept back because of how powerful it is. It's the only reason I can think of why incredible, prominent actors have tried to tell this story and not been able to," Oyelowo previously said of his character, who's thought to be the inspiration for The Lone Ranger. "I've been part of historical narratives and still to today there remains a resistance... so it's sort of a miracle that were getting to tell this story now."

Debuting last month, Lawmen: Bass Reeves has become Paramount+'s most-watched global series premiere with an average global audience of more than 7.5 million.

It's the latest in a growing slate of collaborations between Sheridan and Paramount+, including Yellowstone and it's spinoffs, as well as Mayor of Kingstown, Tulsa King, Special Ops: Lioness, and the upcoming series Land Man.

Paramount Network announced in November that Yellowstone will return for its final installment in November 2024 following a shift in production schedules as a result of the Hollywood strikes. The show was originally scheduled to return to the air later this year.

Additionally, audiences will have two new spinoffs within the Yellowstone universe to look forward to in the near future. The working titles, 1944 and 2024, respectively, follow in the same style of its predecessors, 1883 -- which starred Tim McGraw and Faith Hill -- and 1923 -- starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren.

As previously confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter, Matthew McConaughey is on board to star in one of the franchises' forthcoming shows.

