The couple confirmed their relationship in a post on Instagram back in April.
Fans are speculating that Yellowstone stars Hassie Harrison and Ryan Bingham have tied the knot based on a recent video shared on Instagram.
In a new post, Bingham, 42, is seen talking about an upcoming rodeo gig in Las Vegas and urging fans to grab tickets before they sell out. Rather than the content of the clip, it was a ring on his finger that caught fans' attention.
While slinging saddlebacks onto a truck and holding a bottle of his very own bourbon, Bingham's left hand ring finger is prominently featured with a slim gold band on it in the clip.
Followers were quick to jump into the comments for confirmation and to speculate together on whether Bingham and Harrison -- who play Walker and Laramie on the hit series -- are really married.
"Ummmm, is that a wedding ring?! How did I not hear this?" one person wrote.
"what what what -- ur married ???" another stated.
Harrison, 33, and Bingham have yet to comment publicly on the marriage rumors since posting the video.
ET has reached out to their representatives.
After sharing the video to Instagram last week, however, Bingham posted yet another video that added fuel to the fire.
In the latest clip, the actor serenades his co-star while they can be seen lying on a couch as he strums a guitar.
Similarly, Harrison shared love for her co-star in a touching post on Wednesday, telling fans that they were en route to the National Rodeo Finals in Las Vegas for Bingham to compete.
"heading to the NFR with my cowboy," Harrison wrote.
Along with the adorable caption, she shared a photo of herself on horseback with Bingham by her side and holding the reins.
Back in April, the couple confirmed their relationship on the photo-sharing app, sharing a sweet snap of them kissing in front of a bonfire.
"More than a spark 🔥 @hassieharrison," Bingham captioned the pic.
"i love you, cowboy. 🥰," Harrison wrote in the comments.
The pair met while filming season 3 of the Paramount drama back in 2020.
