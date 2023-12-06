Fans are speculating that Yellowstone stars Hassie Harrison and Ryan Bingham have tied the knot based on a recent video shared on Instagram.

In a new post, Bingham, 42, is seen talking about an upcoming rodeo gig in Las Vegas and urging fans to grab tickets before they sell out. Rather than the content of the clip, it was a ring on his finger that caught fans' attention.

While slinging saddlebacks onto a truck and holding a bottle of his very own bourbon, Bingham's left hand ring finger is prominently featured with a slim gold band on it in the clip.

Followers were quick to jump into the comments for confirmation and to speculate together on whether Bingham and Harrison -- who play Walker and Laramie on the hit series -- are really married.

"Ummmm, is that a wedding ring?! How did I not hear this?" one person wrote.

"what what what -- ur married ???" another stated.