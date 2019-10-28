LeBron James tweeted early Monday morning that the California wildfires forced him and his family to evacuate their home.

"Man these LA 🔥 aren't no joke," the NBA champ tweeted just before 4 a.m. "Had to emergency evacuate my house and I've been driving around with my family trying to get rooms. No luck so far! 🤦🏾♂️."

Soon afterward, he added, "Finally found a place to accommodate us! Crazy night man! I 🙏🏾 for all the families in the area that could be affected by these 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 now! Pretty please get to safety ASAP. My best wishes as well to the first responders⛑ right now doing what they do best! 🙏🏾💪🏾."

James isn't the only A-lister to share that they were forced to evacuate due to the fires. Arnold Schwarzenegger tweeted on Monday: "We evacuated safely at 3:30 this morning. If you are in an evacuation zone, don’t screw around. Get out. Right now I am grateful for the best firefighters in the world, the true action heroes who charge into the danger to protect their fellow Californians. #GettyFire."

The dangerous brush fire began to spread near the Getty Center, a world-famous museum in Los Angeles, and before long, the L.A. Fire Department said roughly 400 acres had burned, according to CBS News.

Footage from the side of Highway 405 shows widespread burning up hillsides as firefighters work to contain the blaze. L.A.'s mayor, Eric Garcetti, has signed an emergency declaration to ensure first responders have the resources they need to counter the wildfires.

WATCH: Fire burning off the 405 highway in Los Angeles #GettyFire (🎥: @Prunovineyard) pic.twitter.com/iFaJg5CVea — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) October 28, 2019

Due to the wildfires, the Terminator: Dark Fate premiere scheduled for Monday night has been canceled, ET has learned. Paramount, the studio behind the tentpole, will be donating food originally intended for the event's after-party to the American Red Cross, which is helping those affected by the wildfires.

In December 2017, a fire broke out in roughly the same location, forcing evacuations in Mandeville Canyon and the Bel Air neighborhood of L.A., and shutting down Highway 405 for several hours.

See more posts from evacuated celebs below:

Emma Heming Willis/Instagram

Kate Hudson/Instagram

.@MayorOfLA is doing a good job this morning. He’s been on top of it, keeping all of us who have evacuated in the know. To those of us who evacuated in the dark of night it’s good to be able to see the planes in the sky dealing with the fire #GettyFire — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) October 28, 2019

Safe in a hotel room with my family and dogs. Awakened and evacuated by the amazing alert system from #lafd#Grateful#GettyFire — Clark Gregg (@clarkgregg) October 28, 2019

