LeBron James Given a Chain by 2 Chainz After Passing Michael Jordan in All-Time Scoring: Watch!
2 Chainz is happy to share the wealth -- literally!
The Rap Or Go to the League artist sat courtside at the Los Angeles Lakers game in the Staples Center on Wednesday night, where he watched LeBron James notch a memorable milestone in the Lakers' 115-99 loss to the Denver Nuggets -- passing Michael Jordan to become No. 4 on the NBA's all-time scoring list.
As a basketball player who idolized 23 growing up -- even donning his number upon entering the league -- the achievement was an emotional one for James, who took a moment on the bench to let it all sink in. After the final buzzer, 2 Chainz helped the NBA's reigning star commemorate the moment by offering him a diamond chain, one of the many more than 2 pieces of hardware draped around his neck.
James graciously accepted the gift during a brief conversation with 2 Chainz before heading into the locker room. At 32,311 career points, James now trails only Kobe Bryant (33,643), Karl Malone (36,928) and Kareem Abdul-Jabar (38,387). Should his athleticism carry James past those numbers, one can only imagine the kind of chains 2 Chainz will be around to bestow!
