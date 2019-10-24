Thomas Doherty was just as intrigued with his Legacies character, Sebastian, as fans are now.

The 24-year-old actor made his debut on The CW series last week and already has die-hard fans of The Vampire Diaries and The Originals speculating about Sebastian's past. The brooding and mysterious vampire shared some special moments with Lizzie Saltzman (Jenny Boyd) in the second episode, and now has her -- and our -- full attention.

Doherty tells ET that the mystery of his character is what caught his attention and what he loves about the role. He also teases when fans will find out more about Sebastian's past, why he's so attracted to Lizzie, and if he has any ties to the Salvatore brothers or Mikaelsons. Read on to find out more!

ET: Where did Sebastian come from and why is he disoriented?

Thomas Doherty: Well, I'm afraid you're going to have to tune in and wait for all those answers. What I can tell you is that you will find that out eventually, and Lizzie has all the same questions that you do and wants to find out [everything about him]...She wants to find out who this guy is and why is he at the Salvatore school.

We assume he is a vampire, but could he be something else? Will fans get his backstory?

I think we can assume that he is a vampire. But like I said, we don't know where he comes from. Has he always been there or does he come from somewhere else?

Episode five is where you guys will find out his backstory and the rest of it. I can tell you that Sebastian's initial interest and intrigue with Elizabeth is because she reminds him of a past lover that he has had before. That's where that initial flame you see at the end of Sebastian's entrance and that's where that spark happens.

Could there be a potential doppelgänger in the mix?

I don't think there is another Thomas wandering around the set, but you never know. [Laughs]

Maybe not a Thomas or Sebastian doppelgänger, but could Lizzie have one, and that is why it reminds Sebastian of his past love?

[Laughs] Maybe.

How much of Sebastian will we see this season?

Initially, as the character is being introduced, he does interact with [Lizzie] in short bursts, and as the season progresses he is much more present.

Julie Plec has described Sebastian as more of a Damon Salvatore. Why would you say that is so?

We both have that kind of brooding, charming, mysterious thing about them, which is what really drew me to the character. I love being able to watch a film or TV series and be intrigued and have questions about a character and not be handed it on a plate. That gives the audience something to sink their teeth into and, as an actor, sink their teeth into [the role] and slowly develop this mysterious figure. It's a really fun and exciting character and it adds that extra mysterious element to this season, which I think everyone will really enjoy.

I really hope that I don't disappoint anyone. I don't really think [fans] will be. As I was reading the script, as I started, I was like, "Whaaat?! Oh. my god!" I don't think anyone will be disappointed.

Does he have any ties to the Salvatores or Mikaelsons?

Potentially [Laughs]. This is really hard! Wait and see.

Will Sebastian be an antagonist or one of the good guys?

I think everyone possesses both inside of them. I think human beings have the capability to be good and they have the capability to be bad. It just depends on what you choose and I'm afraid I can't disclose what Sebastian chooses quite yet.

Fans know you as Harry Hook from Descendants. How was the transition from that franchise to Legacies?

Pretty seamless, actually. It's been really fun with Disney. It was amazing and I loved it so much, but it comes to a point where you're ready to move on and do something else. This was a seamless transition and to do something that was a little bit more high-brow and [has a] distinct kind of audience. Then, being on a different set, being in Georgia, working with different writers. That's why I love what I do. I get the opportunity to play different, fun characters instead of the boy next door. It's been amazing. Everyone is so welcoming, so kind and patient and it's been really, really fun working with all these different writers and directors.

What are your hopes for Sebastian?

I [would] really love for him to delve into the culture of the school and form new and different relationships with everyone. It's always interesting to explore different emotions towards different people and relationships. [I would like for Sebastian] to become a more integral part of the [school].

Can you sum up Sebastian and what fans can expect?

He is mysterious, damaged and all shall be revealed in the shortness of time.

Legacies airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on The CW.

