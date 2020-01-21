The Legends are famous, but not everyone is into the crew's newfound fame.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow kicks off its fifth season on Tuesday, in the aftermath of the dramatic conclusion of "Crisis on Infinite Earths," and only ET exclusively premieres an exclusive sneak peek from the season opener.

Titled "Meet the Legends," the episode finds Sara (Caity Lotz), Ray (Brandon Routh) and Mick (Dominic Purcell) discovering that the Legends have become famous, so much so that they invite a documentary film crew on board the Waverider to film them as they investigate a strange new blip in the timeline. But Sara, the only member of the team not in love with the attention, is having trouble adapting to the spotlight.

As the Legends learn that their new problem is none other than Rasputin, who happens to have come straight out of hell, solving this problem proves tougher than they thought -- especially with a camera crew tagging along.

"No Gideon, we're not taking a film crew to imperial Russia," Sara says exasperated as the Waverider transports them to 1917 St. Petersburg on Ray's impulsive order. "Great... this is great, Ray."

"Alright Legends, put on your babushkas because we are rushing into Russia," Nate (Nick Zano) says excitedly, as he adopts Sara's oft-used catchphrase.

"And now you're copying my thing," an annoyed Sara snarks.

"OK, babe, this may seem like a problem but let's turn it into a prob-ortunity," Ava (Jes Macallan) tries to reassure her girlfriend -- to no avail.

When the Legends (and the film crew) step foot in 1917 Russia, at Rasputin's funeral no less, it's clear that they're in for a real rocky adventure. Watch ET's exclusive sneak peek above to see what happens next.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow premieres Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

