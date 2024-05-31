Lenny Kravitz has a simple explanation for why he works out in leather and not leggings.

In a new Apple Music interview with Zane Lowe on Friday, Kravitz invited Lowe into his home in Paris to discuss his new album, Blue Electric Light, that was released May 24. But the rock star also addressed why he regularly hits the gym in his street attire.

"I don't care what I'm wearing," the father of Zoë Kravitz and ex-husband of Lisa Bonet said. "I've worked out in everything. If I'm doing cardio, no, I'm going to put on something that I can sweat in. Sure. If I'm lifting weights, I don't sweat so much. I show up in what I show up in."

Simply put, if the stylish 60-year-old knows he won't be sweating, then he'll work out in what he's already wearing.

Kravitz continued, "And it's funny because I also train with professional athletes, NFL players, major league baseball players, wrestlers, boxers. They'll see me come in some jeans and boots and one of those shirts that my daughter talks about that was brilliant, and they laugh. It's like, we're going to work out with him wearing that. And then I destroy."

Earlier this month in an interview with Variety, the "It Ain't Over 'Til It's Over" singer, who was announced as a 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, reacted to a viral video of him working out in leather pants and combat boots.

"I'm always working out in leather pants or jeans and boots and whatever -- if I'm not doing cardio. If I'm doing cardio, obviously I'm going to wear sweats because I'm going to be sweating all over the place," the musician told the outlet. "But if I'm lifting weights, I don't sweat so much."

In the viral clip, Kravitz rocked a sheer tank top for his intense fitness routine. He did heavily weighted situps in the see-through top, black leather pants and a pair of black boots while a fitness instructor spotted him at Equinox Hudson Yards in New York City.

Kravitz explained that he isn't one to waste time, saying, "I just don't care. I'm gonna pop in, I've got 45 minutes, we're gonna hit it and I'm gonna go run to where I'm going. So I don't do it for effect. I didn't do that to be like, 'Oh, let me be just so different and wear leather pants and glasses.' No, it's just me walking in off the street."

He doesn't care what people think. "I know what I'm doing." Kravitz continued. "And my trainer knows what he's doing. And I know my body and what my body does and what it can do and how it feels and it's all good."

