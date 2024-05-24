Happy New Music Friday! The weekend is here, which means more streaming, new playlists and the best that music has to offer -- and ET has you covered for everything in between.

Lenny Kravitz dropped Blue Electric Light, his first studio album in eight years, Meghan Trainor sampled Niecy Nash-Betts on her new empowerment anthem, "I Wanna Thank Me," and Chris Stapleton and Dua Lipa released the official recording of their live performance of "Think I'm In Love With You" from the ACM Awards.

Plus, new music from Charlie Puth, Nelly Furtado, RM, Vince Staples, Muni Long & Mariah Carey and more!

Check out some of ET's favorite new music of the week below!

Blue Electric Light – Lenny Kravitz

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Hero" – Charlie Puth

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"I Wanna Thank Me" – Meghan Trainor feat. Niecy Nash-Betts

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Love Bites" – Nelly Furtado feat. Tove Lo & SG Lewis

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Right Place, Wrong Person – RM

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Made For Me (remix)" – Muni Long & Mariah Carey

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Think I'm In Love With You (Live From the 59th ACM Awards)" – Chris Stapleton & Dua Lipa

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Refugee" – Wynonna Judd feat. Lainey Wilson

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"You Came Along" – Billy Ray Cyrus

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Nice to Meet You" – Imagine Dragons

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Wise Up" – Common & Pete Rock

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

The Portal: EP – Jewel

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Hell Or High Water" from Twisters: The Album – Bailey Zimmerman

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"The Craving (single version)" – Twenty One Pilots

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Turn it Up" – PinkPantheress

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Touching The Sky" – Rauw Alejandro

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Never Gets Late Here – Shenseea

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Dark Times – Vince Staples

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Cozy" – Jeremy Zucker, Lauv, Alexander23

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Model – Wallows

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

In Sexyy We Trust – Sexyy Red

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Workin' on a Beautiful Song" from Growin’ Up Country Vol. 2 – Lucie Silvas & John Osborne

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Beach Chair" – Uncle Kracker

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Woke Up" – XG

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"A Real Man" – Dax

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"You Go I Go" – Adam Doleac

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Pour Decisions" – Ryan and Rory

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"i'm okay" – AleXa

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Like This" – Sugarhill Ddot

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"MA!N CHARACTER" – BOYR!OT

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

