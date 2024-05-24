Check out some of ET's favorite new music of the week!
Happy New Music Friday! The weekend is here, which means more streaming, new playlists and the best that music has to offer -- and ET has you covered for everything in between.
Lenny Kravitz dropped Blue Electric Light, his first studio album in eight years, Meghan Trainor sampled Niecy Nash-Betts on her new empowerment anthem, "I Wanna Thank Me," and Chris Stapleton and Dua Lipa released the official recording of their live performance of "Think I'm In Love With You" from the ACM Awards.
Plus, new music from Charlie Puth, Nelly Furtado, RM, Vince Staples, Muni Long & Mariah Carey and more!
Blue Electric Light – Lenny Kravitz
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Hero" – Charlie Puth
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"I Wanna Thank Me" – Meghan Trainor feat. Niecy Nash-Betts
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Love Bites" – Nelly Furtado feat. Tove Lo & SG Lewis
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Right Place, Wrong Person – RM
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Made For Me (remix)" – Muni Long & Mariah Carey
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Think I'm In Love With You (Live From the 59th ACM Awards)" – Chris Stapleton & Dua Lipa
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Refugee" – Wynonna Judd feat. Lainey Wilson
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"You Came Along" – Billy Ray Cyrus
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Nice to Meet You" – Imagine Dragons
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Wise Up" – Common & Pete Rock
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
The Portal: EP – Jewel
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Hell Or High Water" from Twisters: The Album – Bailey Zimmerman
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"The Craving (single version)" – Twenty One Pilots
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Turn it Up" – PinkPantheress
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Touching The Sky" – Rauw Alejandro
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Never Gets Late Here – Shenseea
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Dark Times – Vince Staples
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Cozy" – Jeremy Zucker, Lauv, Alexander23
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Model – Wallows
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
In Sexyy We Trust – Sexyy Red
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Workin' on a Beautiful Song" from Growin’ Up Country Vol. 2 – Lucie Silvas & John Osborne
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Beach Chair" – Uncle Kracker
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Woke Up" – XG
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"A Real Man" – Dax
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"You Go I Go" – Adam Doleac
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Pour Decisions" – Ryan and Rory
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"i'm okay" – AleXa
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Like This" – Sugarhill Ddot
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"MA!N CHARACTER" – BOYR!OT
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
