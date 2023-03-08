If you're looking to replace your old laptop this spring, then now is an ideal time to score some of the best laptop deals at Lenovo's Annual Sale. Lenovo is currently slashing prices on laptops, tablets, and two-in-one convertibles. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your work from home setup, preparing for a new job, or starting a new semester of school, you can save up to 73% now on laptops at Lenovo.

The ThinkPad and Ideapad laptop models offered during the Lenovo Sale are great for doing homework, taking notes and hopping on Zoom calls, of course. They’re also excellent for watching your favorite shows and movies on Disney+, Netflix, Hulu and other streaming services. Some even make the perfect gaming laptop and are designed with processing power to handle the latest video games. Every order comes with free shipping, too.

With numerous laptop models to choose from, we’ve rounded up the top Lenovo deals to help you find the right laptop for your needs. Ahead, shop must-have laptops, tablets, and accessories at Lenovo.

ThinkPad T14s Gen 3 AMD Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 3 AMD Being so light and slim, the powerful ThinkPad T14s Gen 3 (14'' AMD) gives you the freedom to work from anywhere and can run all day on a single charge. With its vast amounts of next-gen memory and storage, this business laptop breezes through any task. $3,009 $1,655 WITH CODE THINKMARCH Shop Now

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 4 Lenovo Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 4 With AI-powered background noise reduction and improved audio and video capabilities, this laptop is perfect for virtual classes. It features a 14-in HD display and an advanced Intel graphics card. $1,494 $896 WITH CODE THINKMARCHSAVE Shop Now

