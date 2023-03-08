Lenovo Annual Sale Laptop Deals: Save up to 73% On Best-Selling ThinkPads and Chromebooks
If you're looking to replace your old laptop this spring, then now is an ideal time to score some of the best laptop deals at Lenovo's Annual Sale. Lenovo is currently slashing prices on laptops, tablets, and two-in-one convertibles. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your work from home setup, preparing for a new job, or starting a new semester of school, you can save up to 73% now on laptops at Lenovo.
The ThinkPad and Ideapad laptop models offered during the Lenovo Sale are great for doing homework, taking notes and hopping on Zoom calls, of course. They’re also excellent for watching your favorite shows and movies on Disney+, Netflix, Hulu and other streaming services. Some even make the perfect gaming laptop and are designed with processing power to handle the latest video games. Every order comes with free shipping, too.
With numerous laptop models to choose from, we’ve rounded up the top Lenovo deals to help you find the right laptop for your needs. Ahead, shop must-have laptops, tablets, and accessories at Lenovo.
Lenovo's gaming laptop powered by AMD Ryzen processors has a 15.6-inch display powered and RTX 3070 Ti graphics. The display features a full HD resolution and a speedy 165Hz refresh rate. Enjoy 3 Months of Xbox Game Pass on Lenovo Legion devices.
The Thinkpad keyboard has been upgraded for better air flow and improved thermals. No matter how long you use it for, it won't overheat.
The Lenovo Yoga 7i combines versatile portability and enhanced productivity, thanks to the boundary-breaking performance and responsiveness of 12th generation Intel Core processors and vibrant 2.2K clarity with Intel Iris Xe graphics.
Being so light and slim, the powerful ThinkPad T14s Gen 3 (14'' AMD) gives you the freedom to work from anywhere and can run all day on a single charge. With its vast amounts of next-gen memory and storage, this business laptop breezes through any task.
Designed with FHD display, the Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 4 offers crisp visuals and enhanced low-res videos.
With AI-powered background noise reduction and improved audio and video capabilities, this laptop is perfect for virtual classes. It features a 14-in HD display and an advanced Intel graphics card.
The ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 features several design enhancements over its previous generation. Enhance productivity with speedy PCIe 512GB SSD storage, plus up to 32GB of LPDDR4x memory. This laptop’s 11th Gen IntelCore processor means blazing-fast performance, industry-leading AI, and the best WiFi 6 experience.
RELATED CONTENT:
Spring Into Savings With The Best Walmart Deals to Shop Now
Get the Latest MacBook Air for $200 Off, Plus More Laptop Deals
The Best Samsung Galaxy Smartphone Deals to Score This Month
The Best TV Deals to Shop Now: Amazon, LG, Samsung, and More
Save Big on Samsung Appliances With Spring Cleaning Deals
Get Ready for March Madness and Save Up to $2,500 On Samsung 8K TVs
The Best Apple Deals: Save on AirPods, iPads, MacBooks and More
Best iPad Deals: The 2022 Apple iPad Air Is On Sale for $100 Off
17 Best Walmart Tech Deals to Shop This Week
Apple AirTags Are Back In Stock Just in Time for Your Next Trip