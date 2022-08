Back-to-school time is here. Whether that means in-person learning or a virtual classroom, having reliable laptops and tablets is a must for students. Fortunately, there are plenty of back-to-school deals to take advantage of at Lenovo’s Back to School Sale, happening now.

The laptops offered during the Lenovo Back to School Sale are great for doing homework, taking notes and hopping on Zoom calls, of course. They’re also a great way to stream your favorite shows and movies on Disney+, Netflix, Hulu and other streaming services. Some are even powerful enough to handle the latest video games.

Shop All Lenovo Deals

The best part of the Lenovo Back to School sale is that the discounts get even better for students and teachers. Use the code BTS2022 to save an extra $25 off $500, $40 off $750, $60 off $1,000, and $100 off purchases over $1,500. By verifying your student status (or status as a parent of a student) with ID.me, you can also get an extra 5% off savings during this Lenovo sale.

Ahead, shop our top picks for must-have laptop, tablets, and accessories at Lenovo's Back to School Sale.

ThinkPad T16 Intel Lenovo ThinkPad T16 Intel The ThinkPad T16 is lightweight but doesn't skimp on power. The Integrated Intel UHD Graphics and strong 12th Generation Intel Core i7-1260P Processor makes this a great laptop for photo editing and programming. $2,849 $1,425 Buy Now

L15 Mobile Monitor Lenovo L15 Mobile Monitor If you're the type of person that's always on the go and don't get the chance to use your home monitor as often as you'd like, this mobile monitor will give you the flexibility of an extra screen wherever you may be. You can connect the L15 Mobile Monitor to any laptop that can connect to a USB Type-C2 cable. $230 $210 Buy Now

Lenovo Chromebook 5i Lenovo Lenovo Chromebook 5i The Lenovo Chromebook 5i features a 14-inch FHD display, 4GB of RAM and 128 GB of SSD storage. It has a 720p webcam for virtual classes. Use code IDEAOFFERS to save $170 now. $440 $350 Buy Now

Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga Lenovo Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga This high-powered 2-in-1 device is perfect for college students who need a stronger processor and all-day battery life. It has an Intel UHD graphics card, Core i5 processor and 16 GB RAM. $2,699 $1,619 Buy Now

ThinkPad X1 Tablet Gen 3 Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Tablet Gen 3 Just over a quarter of an inch thin (8.9 mm), and weighing less than three pounds, this tablet has a thin design and keyboard with a redesigned kickstand. Its 9.5-hour battery life makes it ideal for traveling and working on the go. $2,879 $949 Buy Now

Smart Clock Lenovo Smart Clock Rather than looking at the oversized wall clock, use the smart clock to keep track of the time. LED display showing outside temperatures, humidity, and weather. Plus, you can ask Alexa whenever you want. $70 $40 Buy Now

Lenovo 530 Wireless Mouse Lenovo Lenovo 530 Wireless Mouse No matter where you are, you need a computer mouse you can rely on. With its nano USB receiver, this mouse provides cordless convenience with 2.4 GHz wireless technology. $20 $13 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

'Euphoria' Star Storm Reid Shares Her College Dorm Room Essentials

Best Buy's Back to School Sale: Shop Now on Appliances, TV's and More

The Best Laptop Deals for Back to School You Can Get Right Now

The Best Backpacks, Lunch Boxes, Pencil Cases, and Calculators

Back to School 2022 Shopping: Best Backpacks to Shop Now

The Best Mattress Toppers and Bedding for Back to School 2022

Shop for School Supplies at Amazon's Back to School Sale

The 14 Best Face Masks for Kids With Nose Wire for Back To School 2022

Back to School 2022: Dorm Room Decor and Must-Haves

The Celeb-Loved KN95 Face Masks for Kids Are Back in Stock Today