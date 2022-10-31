Lenovo Black Friday 2022 Deals are Live: Save Up to 70% on Laptops, Tablets, Monitors and More
Black Friday doesn't officially begin until late November, but right now you’ll find laptops and tablets listed for some of the best prices of the year at Lenovo. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your tech or get a jumpstart on your holiday gift list, you can save up to 70% off during Lenovo’s Black Friday Deal Days, starting today. Aside from laptops and tablets, some great gaming and PC accessories are on sale, along with doorbuster deals on a variety of other tech products.
The ThinkPad and Ideapad laptops offered during the Lenovo Black Friday Sale are great for doing homework, taking notes and hopping on Zoom calls, of course. They’re also excellent for watching your favorite shows and movies on Disney+, Netflix, Hulu and other streaming services. Some are even powerful enough to handle the latest video games. Every order comes with free shipping, too.
With numerous laptop models to choose from, we’ve rounded up the top early Lenovo deals, so you don't have to wait until November 25 to shop. Ahead, score Black Friday prices on must-have laptop, tablets, and accessories at Lenovo.
Get 62% off Lenovo's convertible laptop that quickly switches between laptop, tablet, tent, and stand modes. No matter where your “desk” might be, there's a mode to match your style. Plus, go from keyboard to ThinkPad Pen Pro in seconds, when you want to sketch, sign documents, or take notes with the fully rechargeable, garaged pen.
The ThinkPad T15 Gen 2 laptop is everything you need for work and everything you want for in-home entertainment. Combined with Dolby Audio Speaker System, the display options include touchscreen or a bright Dolby Vision UHD panel for a vibrant visual experience.
Enjoy a quick, nimble system packed with more performance than ever thanks to the Lenovo 3i Chromebook. Its battery lasts all day, so you can use it anywhere and navigate with its touchscreen, or use its privacy shutter after a video call for additional security.
The ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 features several design enhancements over its previous generation. Enhance productivity with speedy PCIe SSD storage, plus up to 32GB of LPDDR4x memory. This laptop’s 11th Gen IntelCoreprocessor means blazing-fast performance, industry-leading AI, and the best WiFi 6 experience.
Designed to fit into any workspace, this monitor is packed with productivity features that boost efficiency. When collaborating, or in a multiscreen setup, this 23.8-inch monitor enhances your viewing experience thanks to its QHD resolution.
The Lenovo Chromebook 5i features a 14-inch FHD display, 4GB of RAM and 128 GB of SSD storage. It has a 720p webcam for virtual classes.
High-school and college students typically prefer the portability of laptops, but a desktop can be a great option too. This AMD Ryzen desktop tower is more than half off.
With AI-powered background noise reduction and improved audio and video capabilities, this laptop is perfect for virtual classes. It features a 14-in HD display and an advanced Intel graphics card.
Just over a quarter of an inch thin (8.9 mm), and weighing less than three pounds, this tablet has a thin design and keyboard with a redesigned kickstand. Its 9.5-hour battery life makes it ideal for traveling and working on the go.
