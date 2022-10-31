Shopping

Lenovo Black Friday 2022 Deals are Live: Save Up to 70% on Laptops, Tablets, Monitors and More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Lenovo Black Friday Sale 2022
Lenovo

Black Friday doesn't officially begin until late November, but right now you’ll find laptops and tablets listed for some of the best prices of the year at Lenovo. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your tech or get a jumpstart on your holiday gift list, you can save up to 70% off during Lenovo’s Black Friday Deal Days, starting today. Aside from laptops and tablets, some great gaming and PC accessories are on sale, along with doorbuster deals on a variety of other tech products. 

Shop All Lenovo Deals

The ThinkPad and Ideapad laptops offered during the Lenovo Black Friday Sale are great for doing homework, taking notes and hopping on Zoom calls, of course. They’re also excellent for watching your favorite shows and movies on Disney+, Netflix, Hulu and other streaming services. Some are even powerful enough to handle the latest video games. Every order comes with free shipping, too. 

With numerous laptop models to choose from, we’ve rounded up the top early Lenovo deals, so you don't have to wait until November 25 to shop. Ahead, score Black Friday prices on must-have laptop, tablets, and accessories at Lenovo. 

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6 Intel
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6 Intel
Lenovo
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6 Intel

Get 62% off Lenovo's convertible laptop that quickly switches between laptop, tablet, tent, and stand modes. No matter where your “desk” might be, there's a mode to match your style. Plus, go from keyboard to ThinkPad Pen Pro in seconds, when you want to sketch, sign documents, or take notes with the fully rechargeable, garaged pen.

$3,769$1,399
Lenovo 15" ThinkPad T15 Gen 2 Intel
Lenovo 15" ThinkPad T15 Gen 2 Intel
Lenovo
Lenovo 15" ThinkPad T15 Gen 2 Intel

The ThinkPad T15 Gen 2 laptop is everything you need for work and everything you want for in-home entertainment. Combined with Dolby Audio Speaker System, the display options include touchscreen or a bright Dolby Vision UHD panel for a vibrant visual experience. 

$2,699$1,049
Lenovo 3i Chromebook
Lenovo 3i Chromebook
Lenovo
Lenovo 3i Chromebook

Enjoy a quick, nimble system packed with more performance than ever thanks to the Lenovo 3i Chromebook. Its battery lasts all day, so you can use it anywhere and navigate with its touchscreen, or use its privacy shutter after a video call for additional security.

$420$290
Lenovo 13" ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 Intel
Lenovo 13" ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 Intel
Lenovo
Lenovo 13" ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 Intel

The ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 features several design enhancements over its previous generation. Enhance productivity with speedy PCIe SSD storage, plus up to 32GB of LPDDR4x memory. This laptop’s 11th Gen IntelCoreprocessor means blazing-fast performance, industry-leading AI, and the best WiFi 6 experience.

$2,579$999
ThinkVision 23.8-inch WLED QHD Monitor
ThinkVision 23.8-inch WLED QHD Monitor
Lenovo
ThinkVision 23.8-inch WLED QHD Monitor

Designed to fit into any workspace, this monitor is packed with productivity features that boost efficiency. When collaborating, or in a multiscreen setup, this 23.8-inch monitor enhances your viewing experience thanks to its QHD resolution.

$304$224
Lenovo Chromebook 5i
Lenovo Chromebook 5i
Lenovo
Lenovo Chromebook 5i

The Lenovo Chromebook 5i features a 14-inch FHD display, 4GB of RAM and 128 GB of SSD storage. It has a 720p webcam for virtual classes. 

$440$340
Lenovo ThinkCentre M75s Gen 2
Lenovo ThinkCentre M75s Gen 2
Lenovo
Lenovo ThinkCentre M75s Gen 2

High-school and college students typically prefer the portability of laptops, but a desktop can be a great option too. This AMD Ryzen desktop tower is more than half off.

$1,129$451
Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 4
Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 4
Lenovo
Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 4

With AI-powered background noise reduction and improved audio and video capabilities, this laptop is perfect for virtual classes. It features a 14-in HD display and an advanced Intel graphics card.

$1,494$896
ThinkPad X1 Tablet Gen 3
ThinkPad X1 Tablet Gen 3
Lenovo
ThinkPad X1 Tablet Gen 3

Just over a quarter of an inch thin (8.9 mm), and weighing less than three pounds, this tablet has a thin design and keyboard with a redesigned kickstand. Its 9.5-hour battery life makes it ideal for traveling and working on the go.

$2,879$950

RELATED CONTENT: 

Save Big During Samsung's Week-Long Early Black Friday Sale

Roomba Vacuum Are on Sale on at Amazon Ahead Black Friday 2022

34 Best Early Black Friday Amazon Deals to Shop Now: Tech, Home & More

The Best Early Black Friday Deals on Samsung Galaxy Phones

Black Friday Mattress Sales And Bedding Deals You Can Already Shop Now

Holiday Savings Are Here With Best Buy's Early Black Friday Deals

Save 30% on All Samsonite Luggage at This Early Black Friday Sale

Adidas Ultraboost Running Shoes Are Majorly Marked Down at Amazon Now

The Best 4K TV Deals: Save Hundreds at Samsung, Walmart, and Amazon