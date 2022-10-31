Black Friday doesn't officially begin until late November, but right now you’ll find laptops and tablets listed for some of the best prices of the year at Lenovo. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your tech or get a jumpstart on your holiday gift list, you can save up to 70% off during Lenovo’s Black Friday Deal Days, starting today. Aside from laptops and tablets, some great gaming and PC accessories are on sale, along with doorbuster deals on a variety of other tech products.

Shop All Lenovo Deals

The ThinkPad and Ideapad laptops offered during the Lenovo Black Friday Sale are great for doing homework, taking notes and hopping on Zoom calls, of course. They’re also excellent for watching your favorite shows and movies on Disney+, Netflix, Hulu and other streaming services. Some are even powerful enough to handle the latest video games. Every order comes with free shipping, too.

With numerous laptop models to choose from, we’ve rounded up the top early Lenovo deals, so you don't have to wait until November 25 to shop. Ahead, score Black Friday prices on must-have laptop, tablets, and accessories at Lenovo.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6 Intel Lenovo Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6 Intel Get 62% off Lenovo's convertible laptop that quickly switches between laptop, tablet, tent, and stand modes. No matter where your “desk” might be, there's a mode to match your style. Plus, go from keyboard to ThinkPad Pen Pro in seconds, when you want to sketch, sign documents, or take notes with the fully rechargeable, garaged pen. $3,769 $1,399 Buy Now

Lenovo 3i Chromebook Lenovo Lenovo 3i Chromebook Enjoy a quick, nimble system packed with more performance than ever thanks to the Lenovo 3i Chromebook. Its battery lasts all day, so you can use it anywhere and navigate with its touchscreen, or use its privacy shutter after a video call for additional security. $420 $290 Buy Now

Lenovo Chromebook 5i Lenovo Lenovo Chromebook 5i The Lenovo Chromebook 5i features a 14-inch FHD display, 4GB of RAM and 128 GB of SSD storage. It has a 720p webcam for virtual classes. $440 $340 Buy Now

ThinkPad X1 Tablet Gen 3 Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Tablet Gen 3 Just over a quarter of an inch thin (8.9 mm), and weighing less than three pounds, this tablet has a thin design and keyboard with a redesigned kickstand. Its 9.5-hour battery life makes it ideal for traveling and working on the go. $2,879 $950 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Save Big During Samsung's Week-Long Early Black Friday Sale

Roomba Vacuum Are on Sale on at Amazon Ahead Black Friday 2022

34 Best Early Black Friday Amazon Deals to Shop Now: Tech, Home & More

The Best Early Black Friday Deals on Samsung Galaxy Phones

Black Friday Mattress Sales And Bedding Deals You Can Already Shop Now

Holiday Savings Are Here With Best Buy's Early Black Friday Deals

Save 30% on All Samsonite Luggage at This Early Black Friday Sale

Adidas Ultraboost Running Shoes Are Majorly Marked Down at Amazon Now

The Best 4K TV Deals: Save Hundreds at Samsung, Walmart, and Amazon