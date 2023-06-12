Whether you're gearing up for your first year of college, traveling for work, or playing the latest video game, Lenovo laptops are highly rated and extremely reliable. This week is a great time to shop for a new laptop with special offers and deals across the entire Lenovo lineup available right now. The Lenovo Dads & Grads Sale is one of the brand's biggest discount events of the year, offering up to 72% off laptops, tablets, and 2-in-1 convertibles.

Shop the Lenovo Sale

Right now, Lenovo is slashing prices on laptops to upgrade Dad's work from home setup and set your recent graduate up with a new PC for the job search ahead of them. The Lenovo sale has something for everyone, including powerful laptops like the new 10th-gen ThinkPad X1 Carbon that is a serious productivity enhancer.

The ThinkPads and Ideapads discounted during the Lenovo sale are great for doing homework, taking notes and hopping on Zoom calls, of course. They’re also excellent for watching your favorite shows and movies on Disney+, Netflix, Hulu and other streaming services. Some even make the perfect gaming laptop and are designed with processing power to handle the latest and greatest video games.

With numerous laptops for college, work or gaming to choose from, we’ve rounded up the top deals from Lenovo's Dads & Grads Sale to help you find the right laptop for your needs.

ThinkPad E14 Gen 4 AMD (14”) Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 4 AMD (14”) Equipped with up to AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Mobile Processor muscle and up to 40GB of memory, the ThinkPad E14 Gen 4 laptop delivers exceptional performance in one essential business notebook. And with the option of WiFi 6E connectivity, you’ll always be in the loop wherever you are working. $1,869 $773 Shop Now

