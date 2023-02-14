If you're looking to replace your old laptop in 2023, then now is an ideal time to score some of the best laptop deals with Presidents' Day sales. Lenovo is currently slashing prices on laptops, tablets, and two-in-one convertibles. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your work from home setup, preparing for a new job, or starting a new semester of school, you can save up to 81% now on laptops at Lenovo.

The ThinkPad and Ideapad laptop models offered during the Lenovo Sale are great for doing homework, taking notes and hopping on Zoom calls, of course. They’re also excellent for watching your favorite shows and movies on Disney+, Netflix, Hulu and other streaming services. Some even make the perfect gaming laptop and are designed with processing power to handle the latest video games. Every order comes with free shipping, too.

With numerous laptop models to choose from, we’ve rounded up the top Lenovo deals to help you find the right laptop for your needs. Ahead, shop must-have laptops, tablets, and accessories at Lenovo.

Lenovo 3i Chromebook Lenovo Lenovo 3i Chromebook Enjoy a quick, nimble system packed with more performance than ever thanks to the Lenovo 3i Chromebook. Its battery lasts all day, so you can use it anywhere and navigate with its touchscreen, or use its privacy shutter after a video call for additional security. $420 $280 WITH CODE FEBDEAL Shop Now

ThinkPad T14s Gen 3 AMD Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 3 AMD Being so light and slim, the powerful ThinkPad T14s Gen 3 (14'' AMD) gives you the freedom to work from anywhere and can run all day on a single charge. With its vast amounts of next-gen memory and storage, this business laptop breezes through any task. $3,009 $1,354 Shop Now

ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 For a two-in-one laptop, this model is 50% off with code THINK4PREZ1 and features a 12th gen intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Take multitasking to the next level with better video collaboration and productivity. Now is the perfect time to take advantage of this incredible laptop deal. $3,579 $1,790 WITH CODE THINK4PREZ1 Shop Now

Legion 5 Gen 7 Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 7 Lenovo's gaming laptop powered by AMD Ryzen processors has a 15.6-inch display powered and RTX 3070 Ti graphics. The display features a full HD resolution and a speedy 165Hz refresh rate. Enjoy 3 Months of Xbox Game Pass on Lenovo Legion devices. $2,200 $1,550 Shop Now

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 4 Lenovo Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 4 With AI-powered background noise reduction and improved audio and video capabilities, this laptop is perfect for virtual classes. It features a 14-in HD display and an advanced Intel graphics card. $1,494 $852 WITH CODE THINKPRESIDENTS Shop Now

For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2023 Presidents' Day Sales.

