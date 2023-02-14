Lenovo Presidents' Day Laptop Deals: Save Up to 81% On Best-Selling ThinkPads and Chromebooks
If you're looking to replace your old laptop in 2023, then now is an ideal time to score some of the best laptop deals with Presidents' Day sales. Lenovo is currently slashing prices on laptops, tablets, and two-in-one convertibles. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your work from home setup, preparing for a new job, or starting a new semester of school, you can save up to 81% now on laptops at Lenovo.
The ThinkPad and Ideapad laptop models offered during the Lenovo Sale are great for doing homework, taking notes and hopping on Zoom calls, of course. They’re also excellent for watching your favorite shows and movies on Disney+, Netflix, Hulu and other streaming services. Some even make the perfect gaming laptop and are designed with processing power to handle the latest video games. Every order comes with free shipping, too.
With numerous laptop models to choose from, we’ve rounded up the top Lenovo deals to help you find the right laptop for your needs. Ahead, shop must-have laptops, tablets, and accessories at Lenovo.
Enjoy a quick, nimble system packed with more performance than ever thanks to the Lenovo 3i Chromebook. Its battery lasts all day, so you can use it anywhere and navigate with its touchscreen, or use its privacy shutter after a video call for additional security.
This sleek and slim Lenovo IdeaPad 3i fits perfectly into a backpack or bag, making it ideal for on-the-go use.
Being so light and slim, the powerful ThinkPad T14s Gen 3 (14'' AMD) gives you the freedom to work from anywhere and can run all day on a single charge. With its vast amounts of next-gen memory and storage, this business laptop breezes through any task.
For a two-in-one laptop, this model is 50% off with code THINK4PREZ1 and features a 12th gen intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Take multitasking to the next level with better video collaboration and productivity. Now is the perfect time to take advantage of this incredible laptop deal.
Designed with FHD display, the Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 4 offers crisp visuals and enhanced low-res videos.
Lenovo's gaming laptop powered by AMD Ryzen processors has a 15.6-inch display powered and RTX 3070 Ti graphics. The display features a full HD resolution and a speedy 165Hz refresh rate. Enjoy 3 Months of Xbox Game Pass on Lenovo Legion devices.
With AI-powered background noise reduction and improved audio and video capabilities, this laptop is perfect for virtual classes. It features a 14-in HD display and an advanced Intel graphics card.
The ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 features several design enhancements over its previous generation. Enhance productivity with speedy PCIe 512GB SSD storage, plus up to 32GB of LPDDR4x memory. This laptop’s 11th Gen IntelCore processor means blazing-fast performance, industry-leading AI, and the best WiFi 6 experience.
If you're in the market for a gaming laptop, the Lenovo Ideapad Gaming Chromebook Cloud's 2560 x 1600p display runs at 120Hz to give you crisp visuals and more screen space in your games for an immersive experience.
