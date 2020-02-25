Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone are taking couple goals to a new level -- by stepping out in coordinated looks.

The Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood star and his 22-year-old girlfriend were photographed sporting matching black-and-white slides while grocery shopping in Los Angeles. DiCaprio, 45, kept a low profile, wearing a light grey zip-up hoodie, dark shorts, a baseball hat and sunglasses as he carried grocery bags from Erewhon.

The Mickey and the Bear actress, on her end, wore a white sweatshirt, beige pants, a gold chain necklace and dark sunglasses. Her hair was up in a messy bun as she also held onto paper bags filled with groceries. The two couldn't have looked comfier in their his-and-hers pairs of sandals.

The pair has been romantically linked since 2017, but have maintained a private relationship. Earlier this month, the couple made their first public appearance at the 2020 Oscars. While DiCaprio and Morrone did not walk the red carpet together, they were seen sitting next to each other once inside the Dolby Theatre.

The actress has previously addressed her and DiCaprio's age difference. "There's so many relationships in Hollywood -- and in the history of the world -- where people have large age gaps," she told the Los Angeles Times. "I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date."

Meanwhile, ET caught up with Morrone last year, where she discussed how growing up in Hollywood helped her prepare for her acting career.

"I was fortunate in the sense that I grew up in Hollywood, so I feel like I saw a lot of that and I was exposed to that at a very young age," shared Morrone, whose mother dated Al Pacino for a number of years. "But, I didn't feel overwhelmed when I got into this industry because my parents were actors …so I was very exposed to it. More so than if I had come from a different country or small town. So I feel that I got a little bit of an extra foot in the door because I knew what I was getting myself into."

