Leonardo DiCaprio celebrated a special night with his dad!

On Wednesday, the 44-year-old actor stepped out for the premiere of Ice on Fire at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Leo was joined by his dad, George DiCaprio, at the premiere for the climate change documentary, on which they both served as executive producers.

The father-son duo didn't pose on the carpet together, but they looked dapper in their own right. They both opted out of ties for the occasion, with Leo wearing a dark suit and light gray shirt and his dad sporting a blue velvet ensemble with a white shirt.

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

While there aren't pics of the pair together, they each posed with other attendees at the event. Leo was all smiles with Leila Conners, who directed both Ice on Fire and Leo's 2007 environmental documentary, The 11th Hour. Meanwhile, George brought Normandie Farrar, his granddaughter and Leo's step-niece, to the premiere, where she rocked a plaid-print dress.

FilmMagic/FilmMagic for HBO

Steve Granitz/WireImage

This isn't the first time Leo and George have attended the same event. Back in 2016, George accompanied Leo to the Golden Globe Awards, where his son took home the Best Actor award for his role in The Revenant.

ET's Nancy O'Dell caught up with Leo on the red carpet at the annual ceremony, where he said his dad was "trying to be inconspicuous."

"He just wants us to have a good time," Leo said at the time. "I'm happy to bring my dad. I don't think he ever gets to go on stuff like this, so it's gonna be a fun night for us."

Watch the video below for more on Leo.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio Are Old Friends at 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Photocall at Cannes

Leonardo DiCaprio's Girlfriend Camila Morrone Shows Support for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' at Cannes

Leonardo DiCaprio Snaps Photos of Girlfriend Camila Morrone at Cannes

Related Gallery