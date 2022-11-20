Leslie Jordan's Memorial Held in Chattanooga, Tennessee
Actor Leslie Jordan Dead at 67
Savannah Chrisley on New Podcast and How Todd and Julie Are Doin…
Drew Barrymore Reveals Why She Hasn't Had Sex in Years
Patrick Dempsey Reacts to Ellen Pompeo Seemingly Saying Goodbye …
Sadie Robertson Gives Birth to Baby Girl!
'Power Rangers' Star Jason David Frank Forgives Kimberly For Bre…
Chris Hemsworth Dishes on Death-Defying Stunts for ‘Limitless’ S…
'Love Is Blind' Season 3: Women Tell All and Share Relationship …
'The Dropout': How Amanda Seyfried Got Into Character as Elizabe…
Paris Hilton Updates Fans on Pregnancy Journey After Mom Kathy C…
Lupita Nyong'o Reacts to 'Black Panther' Fan Theory About M'Baku…
Cheryl Burke Addresses Dog Custody Drama With Ex Matthew Lawrenc…
B. Smyth, R&B Singer, Dies at 28
Candace Cameron Bure Defends Herself Against 'Traditional Marria…
Heidi Montag Gives Birth to Second Child With Spencer Pratt
Abby De La Rosa on Her ‘Polyamorous Relationship’ With Nick Cann…
Luke Bryan's Wife Caroline Reveals They Like to Prank Each Other…
Ryan Reynolds on How His Kids Feel to Be Expecting a New Sibling…
Leslie Jordan has been laid to rest. Nearly a month after the celebrated comic actor died, his friends and family held a memorial service in his hometown of Chattanooga, Tennessee.
A tribute was shared to Jordan's Instagram on Tuesday, which featured two photos side-by-side -- one of Jordan as a young child and the other as the beloved, silver-haired and bright-eyed comic his fans knew and loved.
"We will never say goodbye," the post read. "We will keep you alive in our memories and with your stories. Funeral and Memorial, 11/20/22 — Chattanooga, Tennessee."
Several of Jordan's famous friends shared sweet memories under the post, including Justin Long.
"If there is a way to access Instagram in the hereafter, I feel like Leslie is checking these messages and being 'tickled' by them," Long commented. "I remember once referring to people following him on here as 'followers' and he corrected me, 'I prefer to call them friends' he said."
"When I got to hang out w him in Chattanooga, I witnessed him treating the fans who’d approach him with such kindness and humor - the way you would a friend," Long continued. "His mirth and joy of life will always remain with me."
Jordan died in October after a car accident in Hollywood, California. He was 67. At the time, TMZ reported that it was suspected Jordan had a medical emergency before he crashed into the side of the building.
"The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan. Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times," Jordan's rep previously told ET in a statement. "What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today."
Related Gallery
RELATED CONTENT:
Leslie Jordan Revisits His Past in Unseen 'Cribs' Tour (Exclusive)
Property Bros Talk Leslie Jordan's Posthumous 'Celebrity IOU' Episode
'Masked Singer' Gets Wild for Hall of Fame Night: See Who Is Unmasked!
See One of Leslie Jordan's Final TV Interviews Before His Death