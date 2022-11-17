Leslie Jordan Revisits His Past in Unseen 'Cribs' Tour (Exclusive)

Leslie Jordan is giving fans a look inside his home. ET has an exclusive look at the late comedian's yet-to-be-aired appearance on MTV's Cribs reboot, during which Jordan looks back at his younger years.

The clip starts with Jordan showing viewers around a bedroom in his home, which features monogrammed pillows. "In the south, everything's monogrammed," he explains. "Honey, my underpants are monogrammed."

Then, Jordan makes his way over to a series of photographs of him at horse races as a young man.

"A lot of people don't know this, but when I was 19 years old I decided I wanted to be a jockey with thoroughbred race horses," he shares. "... I grew a mustache. I wasn't really completely out. I didn't want everyone around the racetrack to know that I was gay."

With that, Jordan laughs and quips, "Hello, like I can hide that!"

Jordan died in October after a car accident in Hollywood, California. He was 67. At the time, TMZ reported that it was suspected Jordan had a medical emergency before he crashed into the side of the building.

"The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan. Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times," Jordan's rep previously told ET in a statement. "What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today."

New episodes of Cribs air Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

RELATED CONTENT:

Drew and Jonathan Scott Reflect on Leslie Jordan and Tease New Season of ‘Celebrity IOU’ (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Property Bros Talk Leslie Jordan's Posthumous 'Celebrity IOU' Episode

'Masked Singer' Gets Wild for Hall of Fame Night: See Who Is Unmasked!

'Call Me Kat' Cast Pays Tribute to Leslie Jordan With Touching Montage

Related Gallery