Fashionable family — and friends! Leslie Mann, Maude Apatow, Beanie Feldstein, Olivia Wilde, Rosie Perez, Chase Sui Wonders, Rosanna Arquette, Gayle King, and more celebrities attended Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women's Filmmaker Program Annual Luncheon at Locanda Verde in New York City on Sept. 17.

The fête marked the start of the annual three-day workshop presented by Tribeca and Chanel and celebrated the ten emerging female filmmakers selected from this year's program.

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

A hundred female leaders from the entertainment industry including actors, artists, musicians, directors, writers, producers, casting directors, and costume designers came together to show their support — and they all did it in style.

Mann wore a red and black leather skirt with a white top and amped up her outfit with accessories and makeup from the luxury fashion house, while her daughter, Apatow rocked a light yellow and white cashmere pullover with ivory shorts from the designer and accessorized with Chanel shoes, a bag, and Chanel Fine Jewelry.

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Jane Rosenthal, Tribeca CEO and Co-Founder, welcomed A-list attendees who also donned chic looks from the brand's various collections, to the ninth annual event.

"You can't take this room for granted," she said. "Look around at who's sitting next to you. It's the way we support each other that really is the uniqueness of the Through Her Lens program."

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Rosenthal continued, "Over the past 10 years, we’ve supported nearly 100 emerging filmmakers and the development of 40 short films. Those short films have been to Tribeca, Sundance, and Toronto. They’ve been on Netflix, HBOMax, Searchlight, Criterion, and more. Our alumni have gone on to direct critically acclaimed feature-length films and some of the best of the most prestigious television around, and they're all working."

To learn more about the 2024 Through Her Lens event, visit tribecafilm.com.

