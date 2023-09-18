Sales & Deals

Levi's Jeans Are On Sale Ahead of Amazon's Second Prime Day: Save Up to 50% on Best-Selling Denim Styles

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Hailey Levi's
Levi's
By ETonline Staff
Published: 11:53 AM PDT, September 18, 2023

Start your fall shopping now and save up to 50% on Levi's best-selling denim styles ahead of Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days.

From relaxed fit jeans, straight leg jeans, flare jeans and more, shop all of the best deals on Levi's jeans we've picked out on Amazon. 

Levi's Women's Wedgie Straight Jeans

Levi's Women's Wedgie Straight Jeans
Amazon

Levi's Women's Wedgie Straight Jeans

A good pair of straight-leg jeans will never go out of style, especially in a classic medium wash.

$80 $48

Shop Now

Levi's 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans

Levi's 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans
Amazon

Levi's 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans

Levi's Women's 721 High Rise jeans aren't just fashionable for summer. You'll wear the skinny jean style season after season with several colors and styles to choose from — dark washes to distressed to prints.  

$70 $41

Shop Now

Levi's Women's Classic Straight Jeans

Levi's Women's Classic Straight Jeans
Amazon

Levi's Women's Classic Straight Jeans

Designed with a vintage-inspired bootcut leg and a hint of stretch. 

$70 $35

Shop Now

Levi's Women's Ribcage Bootcut Jeans

Levi's Women's Ribcage Bootcut Jeans
Amazon

Levi's Women's Ribcage Bootcut Jeans

These bootcut jeans are perfect for anyone who isn’t ready to strut down the street in bell bottoms, but still wants some vintage flair for their ‘fit.

$80 $45

Shop Now

Levi's Women's 724 High Rise Straight Crop Jeans

Levi's Women's 724 High Rise Straight Crop Jeans
Amazon

Levi's Women's 724 High Rise Straight Crop Jeans

These high waisted jeans are the perfect length for breezy summer weather. The high waist allows for a roomy but slimming fit. Pair it with a graphic tee and an oversized blazer for a casual outfit.

$70 $40

Shop Now

Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans

Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans
Amazon

Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans

These Levi's Ribcage Straight Ankle jeans are made with an extra-high rise and button fly to help define your waist.

$80 $70

Shop Now

Levi's Women's 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans

Levi's Women's 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans
Amazon

Levi's Women's 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans

These Levi's Women's 311 Shaping Skinny jeans are a classic shape that's also available in plus sizes. There are more than 15 colors and styles, but they're selling out quickly!

$70 $44

Shop Now

Levi's Women's 711 Skinny Jeans

Levi's Women's 711 Skinny Jeans
Amazon

Levi's Women's 711 Skinny Jeans

Everyone needs a solid pair of black skinny jeans. But if you're not set on black, there are 15 other colors and styles to choose from.

$70 $37

Shop Now

Levi's Women's 724 High Rise Straight Jeans

Levi's Women's 724 High Rise Straight Jeans
Amazon

Levi's Women's 724 High Rise Straight Jeans

With a little bit of stretch and extra length, these traditional jeans are a comfy fit. 

$70 $60

Shop Now

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Early October Prime Day Deals You Can Shop Right Now

Sales & Deals

The Best Early October Prime Day Deals You Can Shop Right Now

Amazon Announces the Dates for October Prime Day: Here’s Everything You Need to Know

Sales & Deals

Amazon Announces the Dates for October Prime Day: Here’s Everything You Need to Know

Save Up to 52% On Men's Watches from Fossil, Citizen and More Ahead of Amazon's Second Prime Day

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 52% On Men's Watches from Fossil, Citizen and More Ahead of Amazon's Second Prime Day

The Best Bomber Jackets to Shop for Effortless Fall Fashion

Style

The Best Bomber Jackets to Shop for Effortless Fall Fashion

The Best Denim Jackets to Add to Your Fall Wardrobe ASAP: Shop Styles from Free People, Levi's, Gap and More

Best Lists

The Best Denim Jackets to Add to Your Fall Wardrobe ASAP: Shop Styles from Free People, Levi's, Gap and More

Amazon Just Dropped Deals on Levi's Jean Jackets and Outerwear for Fall

Style

Amazon Just Dropped Deals on Levi's Jean Jackets and Outerwear for Fall

The Best Going-Out Tops for Fall: Shop Backless Tops, Corset Tops and Other Fall Fashion Trends

Best Lists

The Best Going-Out Tops for Fall: Shop Backless Tops, Corset Tops and Other Fall Fashion Trends

Levi's Denim Jackets Are on Sale at Amazon Now: Shop Best-Selling Styles for Fall

Style

Levi's Denim Jackets Are on Sale at Amazon Now: Shop Best-Selling Styles for Fall

The 10 Best Denim Jackets to Add to Your Fall Wardrobe ASAP

Best Lists

The 10 Best Denim Jackets to Add to Your Fall Wardrobe ASAP

The Best Loafers for Women to Wear in Fall 2023: Shop Selena Gomez's Affordable Leather Pair and More

Style

The Best Loafers for Women to Wear in Fall 2023: Shop Selena Gomez's Affordable Leather Pair and More

The Best Amazon Fashion Deals on Fall-Ready Clothes, Shoes, Accessories and More

Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Fashion Deals on Fall-Ready Clothes, Shoes, Accessories and More

Amazon Has an Entire Section of Internet-Famous Fall Fashion Finds: Shop Sweaters, Shoes, Accessories & More

Style

Amazon Has an Entire Section of Internet-Famous Fall Fashion Finds: Shop Sweaters, Shoes, Accessories & More

15 Best Fall Wedding Guest Dresses to Shop for Every Budget

Style

15 Best Fall Wedding Guest Dresses to Shop for Every Budget

Tags: