Levi's Jeans Are Up to 50% Off at the Amazon Summer Sale

The Amazon Summer Sale -- also known as The Big Style Sale -- kicked off on Monday, and the summer sale event is offering top-notch discounts on Levi's jeans and other denim. Among the huge Levi's jeans discounts are markdowns up to 50% off!

Right now at this Amazon fashion summer sale, shoppers can score deals on women's and men's denim in select styles including Levi's jeans and shorts. With summer in full swing, now is the perfect time to stock up on denim shorts to rock for months to come. And with deep discounts like this, why not grab a perfect pair of jeans from the brand to prepare for fall?

The Amazon sale launched Monday as an effort to support brands that saw a decline in sales due to the coronavirus pandemic and the delay of the annual Amazon Prime Day sale. Fashion brands like Kate Spade New York, Tory Burch, and so many others have loads of clothing, shoes and other accessories on sale via the sales event on Amazon. Check here for other brands featured in Amazon's fashion summer sale, and keep checking back with us daily for our favorite Amazon sale picks.

Ahead, shop ET Style's selections from the Levi's sale at the Amazon Summer Sale.

Original Trucker Jacket Levi's Amazon Original Trucker Jacket Levi's A classic denim jacket is a season-less staple. REGULARLY $79.50 $50.09 at Amazon

Wedgie Skinny Jeans Levi's Amazon Wedgie Skinny Jeans Levi's This popular wedgie style has vintage-looking flair. REGULARLY $69.50 $41.70 at Amazon

High Rise Shorts Levi's Amazon High Rise Shorts Levi's Must-have denim shorts to wear with tees, blouses and tanks. REGULARLY $44.50 $28.04 and up at Amazon

Plus-Size Classic Straight Jeans Levi's Amazon Plus-Size Classic Straight Jeans Levi's Straight-leg jeans you can pair with anything. REGULARLY $49.99 $31.49 and up at Amazon

Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans Levi's Amazon Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans Levi's Featuring an ultra high-waist fit. REGULARLY $79.50 $48.58 and up at Amazon

Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans Levi's Amazon Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans Levi's These distressed jeans are great for an easy-going outfit. REGULARLY $79.50 Starting at $71.55 at Amazon

Women's Mid Length Shorts Levi's Amazon Women's Mid Length Shorts Levi's Hot days call for cool shorts like these. REGULARLY $44.50 $20.24 and up at Amazon

High Rise Short Levi's Amazon High Rise Short Levi's These shorts are great for outdoor summer adventures. REGULARLY $49.50 $31.19 at Amazon

711 Skinny Ankle Jeans Levi's Amazon 711 Skinny Ankle Jeans Levi's Everyone needs a solid pair of black skinny jeans. REGULARLY $59.50 $31.49 and up at Amazon

Read More: Amazon's Big Style Sale Is Here (CNET.com)

Sign up here for more fashion updates from ET Style! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Deals on Sneakers From the Amazon Summer Sale

The Amazon Summer Sale Is Like Prime Day for Fashion: Top Deals So Far

Levi's Jeans Up to 50% Off at the Amazon Summer Sale

Skechers Are up to 20% off at the Amazon Big Style Sale

The Best Denim Deals from Amazon Summer Sale

The Best Marc Jacobs Deals at the Amazon Sale

The Best Amazon Summer Sale Deals Under $50

The Best Menswear Deals We've Found at the Amazon Summer Sale

The Best Swimwear Deals From Amazon Summer Sale

The Best Tory Burch Deals From Amazon's Big Style Sale

The Best Watch Deals From the Amazon Summer Sale

The Amazon Summer Sale Is Here!

The Best Tumi Luggage Deals From the Amazon Summer Sale

The Best Kate Spade Deals From the Amazon Summer Sale

The Best Shoe Deals We've Found So Far at the Amazon Summer Sale

Levi's Just Released a Line of Reversible, Reusable Face Masks