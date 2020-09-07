The Amazon Big Labor Day Sale has started and Levi's jeans, shorts and jackets are one of the biggest sellers. The shopping event is offering top-notch, deep discounts on Levi's jeans, shorts, jackets and other denim. Among the deep discounts, Levi's jeans are markdowns over to 50% off!

Right now at the Amazon Labor Day Sale, shoppers can score deals on women's and men's denim in select styles including Levi's jeans and shorts. With summer in full swing, now is the perfect time to stock up on denim shorts to rock for months to come. And with deep discounts like this, why not grab a perfect pair of jeans from the brand to prepare for fall.

Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed until later in the year, the Amazon Labor Day Sale is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Adidas and Tory Burch are among the retail brand names that are part of Amazon's Big Labor Day Sale event.

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories today including travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50 and jewelry.

Ahead, shop ET Style's top picks of the Amazon Big Labor Day sale on Levi's.

Wedgie Skinny Jeans Levi's Amazon Wedgie Skinny Jeans Levi's This popular wedgie style has vintage-looking flair. REGULARLY $69.50 $29.89 and up at Amazon

High Rise Shorts Levi's Amazon High Rise Shorts Levi's These Levi's demin shorts are a must-have to wear with tees, blouses and tanks. REGULARLY $44.50 $24.99 and up at Amazon

Plus-Size Classic Straight Jeans Levi's Amazon Plus-Size Classic Straight Jeans Levi's Versatile jeans you can pair with anything. REGULARLY $49.99 $27.18 and up at Amazon

Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans Levi's Amazon Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans Levi's These Levi's jeans feature an ultra high-waist fit. REGULARLY $79.50 $60.95 and up at Amazon

721 High Rise Skinny Jeans Levi's Amazon 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans Levi's These distressed Levi's jeans are great for an easy-going outfit. REGULARLY $69.50 $29.75 and Up at Amazon

High Rise Short Levi's Amazon High Rise Short Levi's Hot days call for cool Levi's denim shorts like these. REGULARLY $49.50 $14.99 and Up at Amazon

711 Skinny Ankle Jeans Levi's Amazon 711 Skinny Ankle Jeans Levi's Everyone needs a solid pair of black skinny jeans. REGULARLY $59.50 $13.41 and up at Amazon

