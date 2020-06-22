Levi's Jeans Up to 50% Off at the Amazon Summer Sale

Amazon's Summer Sale -- also known as The Big Style Sale--kicked off on Monday, and the discounts on Levi's jeans and denim are top-notch and include huge discounts and markdowns up to 50% off.

Right now, shoppers can score deals on women's and men's denim in select styles including jeans and shorts. With summer in full swing, now is the perfect time to stock up on denim shorts to rock for months to come. And with deep discounts like this, why not grab a pair of jeans to prepare for fall?

The Amazon sale launched Monday as an effort to support brands that saw a decline in sales due to the coronavirus pandemic and the delay of the annual Amazon Prime Day sale. Fashion brands like Kate Spade New York, Tory Burch, and so many others have loads of clothing, shoes and other accessories on sale via Amazon.

Check here for other brands featured in Amazon's fashion summer sale, and keep checking back with us daily for our favorite Amazon sale picks.

Ahead, shop ET Style's selections from the Levi's sale at Amazon's Summer Sale.

Original Trucker Jacket Levi's Amazon Original Trucker Jacket Levi's A classic denim jacket is a season-less staple. REGULARLY $79.50 $42.93 at Amazon

Wedgie Skinny Jeans Levi's Amazon Wedgie Skinny Jeans Levi's This popular wedgie style has vintage-looking flair. REGULARLY $69.50 $41.70 at Amazon

High Rise Shorts Levi's Amazon High Rise Shorts Levi's Must-have denim shorts to wear with tees, blouses and tanks. REGULARLY $44.50 $31.15 at Amazon

Plus-Size Classic Straight Jeans Levi's Amazon Plus-Size Classic Straight Jeans Levi's Straight-leg jeans you can pair with anything. REGULARLY $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans Levi's Amazon Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans Levi's Featuring an ultra high-waist fit. REGULARLY $79.50 $47.70 at Amazon

Women's Mid-Length Shorts Levi's Amazon Women's Mid-Length Shorts Levi's Hot days call for cool shorts like these. Starting at $22.19 on Amazon

Levi's 501 High Rise Short Levi's Amazon Levi's 501 High Rise Short Levi's These shorts are great for outdoor summer adventures. Starting at $27.99 at Amazon

