Liam Payne Reveals He's Been Sober 'Over 100 Days': 'I Feel Amazing'

Liam Payne's sobriety journey has him feeling "amazing."

The 29-year-old singer was interviewed by iFL TV ringside at a boxing match on Saturday at London's Wembley Arena, when he revealed some major new developments in his life. After his interviewer complimented him on looking well, Payne smiled as he shared that he was feeling "really, really good."

"I'm sober now over 100 days," he shared. "I feel amazing."

Payne added that he's currently working on new music.

"I've been making an album for a change, which is quite fun. It's been good," he said. "So I'm excited to bring it out here and I definitely want to tour this time, which is unusual because I wasn't sure I was going to tour for a long time. I was kind of over it for a little bit, but I'm really excited to get back out on the road and go and see all the fans."

Back in March, Payne made headlines when he stepped out with his former One Direction bandmate, Louis Tomlinson, at the U.K. premiere of his new documentary, All of Those Voices. The two friends were also photographed walking alongside one another as they left Cineworld Leicester Square in London.

"Seeing the world through your eyes last night was the most beautiful thing to experience," Payne wrote on social media at the time. "My neck hurts from how much I'm looking up to you right now you were already my friend and brother but getting to look through that window into your world and mind I just extends that respect I have for you. What you’ve dealt with and how you held it all inside !! I’m so sorry I was so out of my mind and I didn’t do better for you, I feel ashamed in those moments to not be as good of a friend as you have been to me, at least I have time now and I’m me again so will try and make amends."

He continued, "I'm so thankful to have you in my life mate I feel so lucky and I know you know this but you were part of a small group of people that literally saved my life, you dragged me out of something so dark I've never shared it but your approach is something I admire and aspire to so I can one day do the same."

