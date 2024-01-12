And on the fifth day Lil Nas X opened the gates of heaven.

The two-time GRAMMY winner on Friday dropped the new music video to his single "J. Christ," with the help of a few celebrity lookalikes. "J. Christ," the rapper's first single in almost two years," featured Taylor Swift, Kanye West and Barack Obama lookalikes, among others, all dressed in white garb while in line for stairway to heaven.

In the music video, Lil Nas X rocks some white garb himself, along with white knee-high boots and a gold halo. But it's not all heavenly, as the rapper also moonlights as the devil and makes a trip down south. At one point, he and the devil square off for a game of basketball like two gladiators taking center stage at the Coliseum.

When he wasn't busting a crossover move on the devil and taking off from the free-throw line for high-flying dunk, Lil Nas X was crucified while donning a crown of thorns. He also played the role of Noah, getting animals in twos aboard the arc to save them from the flood.

"J. Christ" is eerily similar to "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)" in that the music video heavily features biblical references. Lil Nas X drew tons of backlash for "Montero" for myriad of reasons, including for sliding down a pole to Hell to seduce the devil and giving Satan a lap dance.

Dave Chappelle recently ripped the music video in his latest Netflix special, The Dreamer. the 50-year-old comedian took a few jabs at the 24-year-old rapper, claiming that he met the rapper at a party where he was "dressed like C-3PO" and made a music video in which he "suck[ed] the devil's d*ck at 10 o'clock on BET while all the kids are awake and can see me."

Recalling their alleged first meeting, Chappelle told his audience: "I met this n***a at a party. I had no idea who he was. But the minute he walked in that party, I knew I was in his dream. Everybody in the party was another dreamer. Everyone was famous. But when that n***a walked in, he was dressed like C-3PO. He was shining. And everyone was like, 'Oh my god, there he is. That's Lil Nas X!' I didn't know who he was."

Lil Nas X -- whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill -- responded to Chappelle's comments on X, noting that it was a little late for the comedian to hop on the hate train, considering how long ago the video came out.

"Y'all gotta let call me by your name go, me and the devil broke up 3 years ago," he wrote in a post on Wednesday. "Y'all acting like children of divorce."

