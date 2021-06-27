Lil Nas X Rocks the 2021 BET Awards Red Carpet in 2 Different Outfits: See the Looks!
Lil Nas X is making not one fashion statement on the 2021 BET Awards red carpet, but two.
The 22-year-old musician first arrived at Sunday night's main event in a majestic, billowing gown that would put Bridgerton's Queen Charlotte to shame. The gown features a plunging neckline, a corset-like bodice and a matching jacket that is just as gloriously over-the-top as we've come to expect from the rapper.
The "Call Me By Your Name (Montero)" singer then switched things up by changing into a floral patterned, bell-bottom suit, which he told ET is from London-based fashion designer Richard Quinn. The rapper paired the suit with sky-high platform shoes that he explained are custom made.
Lil Nas X attributed his glamorous looks to "the best stylist of all time" Hodo Musa, telling ET's Kevin Frazier, "she gets it done man." He also shared that he brought "too many outfits" for the awards show, so fans could be in for more fabulous treats!
Although he isn't nominated, the rapper will be performing his self-titled chart-topping single during the show tonight. He played coy when asked what fans can expect from his performance, but did tease that it's going to be "the best one."
"No offense to all the other performers," he added. "I mean it though, I mean it."
For more on this year's BET Awards, check out the video below. See the complete winners list here!
