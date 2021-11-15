Lil Nas X Says Nicki Minaj and Drake Were the Only Artists Who Declined to Collaborate With Him on 'Montenero'
Lil Nas X on What He’s Looking for in a Partner and the Joy of G…
Kim Kardashian Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction But Still Stuns at W…
La La Anthony on Next Chapter and What She's Looking For in a Pa…
What Olivia Munn Is Most Looking Forward to About Motherhood (Ex…
Kim Kardashian Pays Kanye West a Huge Compliment
Zendaya Says CFDA Fashion Icon Award Is 'a Dream' (Exclusive)
Ciara Says ‘It’s an Honor’ Being on Oprah’s Favorite Things 2021…
Nicole Kidman Says She ‘Fell in Love’ With Lucille Ball Filming …
Carly Pearce Gives a Tour of Her Home on the Road (Exclusive)
TJ Osborne Opens Up About Kissing His Boyfriend at 2021 CMAs Aft…
Carly Pearce Says She Feels ‘Lucky’ After Sharing Smooch With Bo…
Anya Taylor-Joy on Face of the Year Honor at CFDA Fashion Awards…
See Prince William and Kate Middleton's Rare PDA Moment!
CMA Awards 2021: All the Must-See Moments You Missed!
Kim Kardashian Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction, Jessica Simpson Cel…
How ‘Insecure’s Yvonne Orji Thinks Fans Will React to Final Seas…
'Kung Fu': Althea Teases Nicky About Her Love Triangle Situation…
'House of Gucci' Trailer No. 2
Daniela Ruah Gives a Behind-the-Scenes Look at ‘NCIS: LA’ (Exclu…
Lil Nas X's album may have sounded a little different.
The 22-year-old artist reveals in a new GQ interview that Nicki Minaj and Drake were the only artists to decline him on Montero, and the songs he wanted them on.
"I don’t usually ask for features like that. But for every feature I did ask for on this album, like, every single one of them worked," Lil Nas says, adding, "Besides Drake and Nicki [Minaj]."
While he clarifies that he "didn’t ask them directly," he does share which songs he wanted to feature the two superstars.
"I wanted Nicki on 'Industry Baby,' and I wanted Drake on 'Dolla Sign Slime,' with Megan [Thee Stallion]," he reveals. "Yeah, but you know, I feel like things always work out. Jack Harlow ended up being, like, the best option. I’m not sure how comfortable Nicki would have felt with that video or whatnot."
Lil Nas previously opened up about Drake and Minaj passing on the the collabs, telling The Breakfast Club, "[Drake] was still working on Certified Lover Boy, and he was 100 percent focused on that, and I understood completely. And he said he's down to do something, but just [it wasn't] the right time."
Drake released his album Sept. 3, with Montero coming out Sept. 17. Lil Nas also addressed his debut album not making it to No. 1 on the charts, as he was beaten by Drake.
"I did feel like that. Then I got out of it," he said of the need to work harder. "And all I thought about was how blessed I am. About where I was three years ago. Nobody even thought that I would be here. Everybody was like, 'One-hit-wonder this, one-hit-wonder that.'"
"And now it’s amazing that my competition was Drake. Drake, with this huge album and the most first-week sales of the year," he said. "Plus, Drake’s my idol. There are too many other wins to be upset."
ET spoke with Lil Nas earlier this month, where he touched on going back to his hometown of Lithia Springs, Georgia, and spending time with his family.
"It felt amazing being around my family, and everybody's happy for me, and everybody's actually into the music," he shared. "I mean because, I'll be honest, before this year my family was like, 'OK, you make music that's dope.' But now they're actually getting into the music and they love it as much as me. So that's fire."
He noted that his family does playMontero, but said with a laugh, "I'm like turn it off. Not right now."
RELATED CONTENT:
Lil Nas X Lands in a Love Triangle in a Preview of 'The Maury Show'
Lil Nas X Shares What He's Looking for in a Partner
Lil Nas X Says He's Not Looking for a Relationship
Related Gallery