Lil Nas X Finds Himself in a Scandalous Love Triangle With His Real-Life Ex on 'The Maury Show'
Lil Nas X on What He’s Looking for in a Partner and the Joy of G…
Kim Kardashian Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction But Still Stuns at W…
La La Anthony on Next Chapter and What She's Looking For in a Pa…
What Olivia Munn Is Most Looking Forward to About Motherhood (Ex…
Kim Kardashian Pays Kanye West a Huge Compliment
Zendaya Says CFDA Fashion Icon Award Is 'a Dream' (Exclusive)
Ciara Says ‘It’s an Honor’ Being on Oprah’s Favorite Things 2021…
Nicole Kidman Says She ‘Fell in Love’ With Lucille Ball Filming …
David Duchovny Reacts to Getting Eddie Vedder’s Musical Stamp of…
Carly Pearce Gives a Tour of Her Home on the Road (Exclusive)
TJ Osborne Opens Up About Kissing His Boyfriend at 2021 CMAs Aft…
Carly Pearce Says She Feels ‘Lucky’ After Sharing Smooch With Bo…
Anya Taylor-Joy on Face of the Year Honor at CFDA Fashion Awards…
CMA Awards 2021: All the Must-See Moments You Missed!
See Prince William and Kate Middleton's Rare PDA Moment!
Kim Kardashian Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction, Jessica Simpson Cel…
Angelina Jolie and 'Eternals' Co-Stars' Backing Out of Appearanc…
‘The Addams Family’: Watch Christina Ricci and Raul Julia in Rar…
Jessie James Decker Gives a Closet Tour in Her Nashville Home (E…
Is Lil Nas X the drama? He just might be!
The Montero rapper (born Montero Lamar Hill) made an appearance on Wednesday's episode of The Maury Show, where he found himself in the middle of a shocking love triangle. In the full-length episode, the rapper plays Montero, the same character featured in his "That's What I Want" video. Montero comes on the show to confront his boyfriend, Yai Ariza, about being married to a woman and having a son named Noah.
Ariza appears as the GRAMMY Award winner's football teammate and locker room lover in the music video for the hit song, alongside his enraged "wife" Ashley -- who also makes an appearance on the dramatic Maury episode.
While this is a new level of trolling that only Lil Nas X could achieve, it's also a clever callback to the artist's recently released debut album.
"Scandalous love triangles and scandalous results today on Maury," Maury Povich says at the top of the episode, which features the classic over-the-top antics usually seen on episodes of Maury -- Yai submits to a paternity test to find out if he's the father of his son, Lil Nas X and Ashley bicker back-and-forth about their love for the dancer and there's even a proposal.
The end of the Maury episode shows a shocked Ashley running from the studio after the paternity test reveals Ariza is not the father of her little boy. Lil Nas X does the same thing when a lie detector test reveals Ariza's infidelity to him, leading to the typical camera chase scene around the lot.
Despite his love of trolling, Lil Nas X ensured that his fans would know this time it's all a game. The video clip features an ending title card that reads, "The 'Montero' segment is a collaboration between Lil Nas X and The Maury Show for entertainment purposes. The storyline is loosely based on the music video, 'That's What I Want' by Lil Nas X."
It's a helpful note since Ariza was the artist's real-life boyfriend before they broke it off sometime before last month.
Nas first revealed that he was dating someone in August, telling Variety that the mystery person may be "the one." Shortly thereafter, he shared in VMan magazine that he and his then-partner met in May, calling their relationship "natural" and "effortless."
In October, he revealed that the person in question was his "That's What I Want" music video co-star, Yai Ariza, during an interview with SiriusXM's Hits 1 LA. Despite their split, Nas said that he and Ariza were still on "very good terms" and that reconciliation could "happen in the future."
When ET spoke with the "Industry Baby" rapper at the WSJ Magazine 2021 Innovator Awards at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City, he reiterated his single status, sharing the qualities that his ideal partner would have.
"When the time is right, I want somebody who's fun," he said. "Someone who's always ready to try new stuff. Somebody's who's ready for me to become a different person every single year."
Hopefully, things play out better for the duo than they did in the Maury episode!
For more on Lil Nas X, see below.
RELATED CONTENT
Dolly Parton 'Honored and Flattered' by Lil Nas X's Cover of 'Jolene'
Lil Nas X's 'Montero' Album Is Now Out: Shop the Merch