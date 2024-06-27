Lil Rel Howery's proposal last year to his now-fiancée, Dannella Lane, at a Beyoncé concert can be described with just about every adjective possible: lovely, sweet, romantic, emotional. But some may be surprised to find out that the kind gesture -- of Bey helping him get on the jumbo screen to execute the proposal -- was a last-minute move.

The 44-year-old actor-comedian spoke to Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner during ET's Bahamas Week at Baha Mar Resort and shared that the proposal at the final show of Beyoncé's three-night run at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium last September "was last-minute planning."

"And, really, shout-out to Miss Tina [Knowles] for helping me do everything," the actor added. "And shout-out to JAY-Z and shout-out to Beyoncé. It was her birthday and she didn't have to do that."

Howery said that with the trio helping him pull off the magical proposal, his calling card has expired when it comes to calling in favors.

"You know, how you be like, 'Imma stop asking for favors?' After that, I think I'm out of favors," Howery quipped.

The Vacation Friends 2 star chronicled the proposal in a video that begins with him holding a Tiffany box. He pulls out the engagement ring and kisses it. The scene then cuts to the couple enjoying Bey's concert, before the couple is shown on the screen. Howery gets down on bended knee, pops the question and she says yes.

Months after the proposal, Howery told ET that Lane was so excited about being a fiancée that she wanted to leave and get the celebration started.

"We didn't finish the concert," Howery said. "Soon as I proposed to her, she didn't even care about Beyoncé no more. She was like, 'Can we leave?'"

Howery, who is promoting his latest project, Reunion, is at the Bahamas with Lane. He teased about having possibly tied the knot. But in all seriousness, he said the idea of getting married in the Bahamas "was a real conversation" but "the kids would be really mad about that if we did that."

Howery has a 14-year-old son, and Lane, a talent manager, has four daughters.

Howery's new film, Reunion, is out Friday on digital. The Chris Nelson-directed comedy stars Howery, Billy Magnussen, Jillian Bell, Jamie Chung, Michael Hitchcock, Nina Dobrev and Chace Crawford. The film is about a group of snowbound former classmates, gathered together for their high school reunion, who uncover a murder and scramble to identify the killer among them.

"This movie is hysterical," said Howery, who plays Ray Hammond, a former high school mascot. "We wanted to do a murder mystery and it was actually really, really, really funny and this one is really funny, but it's also very mysterious. You’re not gonna know who did it and honestly I produced this, too. I'm telling you, this is chef's kiss, amazing cast, great director, Chris Nelson. Y'all gonna love this movie."

