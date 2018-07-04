Lili Reinhart Talks Body Dysmorphia After Critics Who Say She’s Too Skinny to Have Body Image Issues

Lili Reinhart is tired of people telling her what she can say.

The 21-year-old Riverdale star took to Twitter on Tuesday night to respond to some of her critics.

“Feeling really disheartened by the fact that so many people are saying ‘you’re skinny so shut up about embracing your body,’” the actress wrote. “As if my body dysmorphia is irrelevant because of how I look to some people. I’m either not curvy enough or not skinny enough to feel insecure.”

Reinhart went on to explain why those doubting her and others can cause long-term problems.

“Mental illness gets worse when people say that you don’t have a right to feel the way you do. That’s where we are failing. Do not encourage this behavior. It is destructive. More destructive than you’ll ever realize. You may not understand someone’s insecurity – but respect it.”

The CW star previously shot down pregnancy rumors after unflattering photos of her surfaced online. She spoke with ET’s Nischelle Turner about the incident last month.

“I feel like a lot of people say you should just sweep it under the rug, don’t pay attention to it, but that’s never really been my style,” Reinhart told ET at the time. “Maybe some people find that obnoxious, but I felt the need to say, ‘No. I'm not pregnant.’”

Reinhart admitted the backlash did “take a hit” on her self-esteem, but added, “Then I kind of picked myself back up and said, ‘I'm not going to let this ruin my day!’”

