Lily Allen is getting candid about some intimate moments with husband David Harbour.

During a recent episode of her Miss Me? podcast, the English songstress opened up to her co-host, Miquita Oliver, about sexual preferences and joked about turning down some of her husband's more unusual bedroom requests.

"I wonder if I kink-shame my husband," Allen said, with a laugh. "He quite often asks for things, and I'm like, 'No, babe. It's not happening.'"

That being said, Allen specified that she doesn't try to make him feel bad about it, but often comes up with excuses to get out of being more adventurous than she's interested in being.

She said, "I'm not going like, 'You piece of s**t! How dare you ask me to do that?!' I'm just like, 'Hmm, headache! Little headache, got a little bit of a headache. So maybe not tonight.'"

That being said, Allen explained that she isn't judgmental and that she's "into normalizing everything that people are ashamed about in themselves."

Allen is the mom to two daughters -- Ethel Mary, 12, and Marnie Rose, 11 -- whom she shares with ex-husband Sam Cooper. Allen and Cooper tied the knot in 2011 before eventually divorcing in 2018. She first sparked romance rumors with Harbour in 2019, and the pair exchanged vows in September 2020 in Las Vegas.

Harbour opened up about becoming a stepfather to Allen's daughters during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live in December 2022, where he shared a story about getting a remarkably harsh critique from one of the girls early in his relationship with Allen.

Harbour prefaced the story by saying he "was just some guy in their lives for a while" before they wound up tying the knot, adding, "They were not very excited about me coming around."

"I remember when we were in the pandemic, when her mom and I got together, the Black Widow movie came out," Harbour explained. "We got a screener to watch the movie, and I remember her turning to me and going, 'David, I think that's the worst movie I've ever seen.' Just so unenthusiastic about my work in general, especially that movie."

Harbour didn't reveal which of his stepdaughters made the comment, but it drew a huge laugh from host Jimmy Kimmel and his audience. Suffice it to say, Harbour's turned things around with his stepdaughters.

"And then this movie comes along [Violent Night] and she sees posters for it and she'll come up to me and say, 'David, I think it's gonna be really good.' She's very supportive now."

