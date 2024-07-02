Lily Allen Launches OnlyFans Account For Her Feet

Lily Allen is showing off her feet online, if you're ready to foot the bill.

The 39-year-old actress has launched her own OnlyFans account dedicated to her feet. Under the username Lily Allen FTSE500, the actress is making pictures of her feet and toes available for just a hair over $10 a month. Allen apparently joined the subscription-based adult social media platform in June, but the news has only now gotten out.

According to her account's stats, Allen has so far posted six videos and four photos. No word on how many subscribers she has, but the account so far has 296 "likes." Her latest post appears to show her somewhere on vacation in Italy. She promoted her latest post on her Instagram Story and titled it "La Dolce Feeta!"

The move comes not long after she joked on a June 30 episode of her Miss Me? podcast that she could "make a lot of money selling foot content" after the foot fetish website, WikiFeet, gave her a 5-star rating.

"I have a lady who comes and does my nails and they informed me that I have five stars on WikiFeet, which is quite rare," she said on the podcast. "But, yes, my feet are rated quite highly on the internet."

Allen also joked she would leave her co-hosting duties on the podcast and dedicate her time exclusively to OnlyFans.

No word if her husband, David Harbour, is a subscriber or a fan of Allen's entrepreneurial venture, but the buzz about her decision to join OnlyFans comes after she got candid about intimacy with her husband. She had joked about turning down some of his more unusual bedroom requests.

"I wonder if I kink-shame my husband," Allen said, with a laugh. "He quite often asks for things, and I'm like, 'No, babe. It's not happening.'"

Allen is a mom to two daughters -- Ethel Mary, 12, and Marnie Rose, 11 -- whom she shares with ex-husband Sam Cooper. Allen and Cooper tied the knot in 2011 before eventually divorcing in 2018. She first sparked romance rumors with Harbour in 2019, and the pair exchanged vows in September 2020 in Las Vegas.

RELATED CONTENT: