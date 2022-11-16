As Lily-Rose Depp put it, "I'm not here to answer for anybody."

Nearly six months since her famous father, Johnny Depp, won his U.S. defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, don't hold your breath for Lily-Rose to weigh in. As the December 2022/January 2023 Elle cover star explains to the magazine, she steers clear of commenting on headlines about her dad -- the bombshell trial seemingly included.

The upcoming Idol star says, “When it’s something that’s so private and so personal that all of a sudden becomes not so personaI... I feel really entitled to my secret garden of thoughts."

As the 23 year old further notes, "I also think that I’m not here to answer for anybody, and I feel like for a lot of my career, people have really wanted to define me by the men in my life, whether that’s my family members or my boyfriends, whatever. And I’m really ready to be defined for the things that I put out there."

With her upcoming starring role alongside The Weeknd in HBO's highly anticipated drama series, The Idol -- directed by Euphoria's Sam Levinson -- Lily-Rose does address chatter about what the Internet has coined the "nepo baby" -- a reference to people born into wealth and opportunity, like the child of celebrity parents. Lily-Rose is not on board and further notes that she hears the term used more about women than men.

"People are going to have preconceived ideas about you or how you got there, and I can definitely say that nothing is going to get you the part except for being right for the part,” she tells Elle. “The internet cares a lot more about who your family is than the people who are casting you in things. Maybe you get your foot in the door, but you still just have your foot in the door. There’s a lot of work that comes after that.”

Elaborates the actress, “It’s weird to me to reduce somebody to the idea that they’re only there because it’s a generational thing. It just doesn’t make any sense. If somebody’s mom or dad is a doctor, and then the kid becomes a doctor, you’re not going to be like, ‘Well, you’re only a doctor because your parent is a doctor.’ It’s like, 'No, I went to medical school and trained.'"

Elle's December 2022/January 2023 issue hits newsstands on Dec. 6.

