Lily-Rose Depp Explains Why She Will Not Discuss Dad Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's Legal Battle
Lily-Rose Depp on Fame, ‘Voyagers’ and If She’ll Work With Dad J…
Joseph Baena Gets Emotional After ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Elimi…
Ariana DeBose Dishes on Sexy 'Kraven the Hunter' Role (Exclusive)
Lisa Barlow and Whitney Rose Explain Their Friendship Amid 'RHOS…
Shereé Whitfield Plays Coy About New Man and Kim Zolciak-Bierman…
Go Behind the Scenes of Zak Bagans' Murder House Investigation (…
'The Handmaid's Tale': Yvonne Strahovski on Serena’s Role Revers…
Gwyneth Paltrow Reflects on Hitting Milestone 50th Birthday (Exc…
Khloé Kardashian Reveals Shocking Clause in Her Will
Khloé Kardashian Trolls Sister Kim Kardashian for Posing in the …
Kendall Jenner Speaks Out About Claim That She's a ‘Mean Girl’
‘The Good Nurse’s Jessica Chastain on Using Her Platform to Ampl…
Leah McSweeney Shuts Down Rumors She Threw Elephant Poop at 'RHU…
'RHOSLC's Heather and Meredith Hope to Move Past Drama With Whit…
Zoe Saldaña on Reese Witherspoon’s Influence on Women in Hollywo…
'Winter House's Austen Kroll and Craig Conover Tease Luke Gulbra…
Watch Harry Styles' Reaction to Being Hit in the Crotch With a W…
Tia Mowry Feeling ‘Blessed’ in Her Next Chapter After Divorce (E…
Keisha Castle-Hughes Is Held Captive in Dramatic 'FBI: Most Want…
As Lily-Rose Depp put it, "I'm not here to answer for anybody."
Nearly six months since her famous father, Johnny Depp, won his U.S. defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, don't hold your breath for Lily-Rose to weigh in. As the December 2022/January 2023 Elle cover star explains to the magazine, she steers clear of commenting on headlines about her dad -- the bombshell trial seemingly included.
The upcoming Idol star says, “When it’s something that’s so private and so personal that all of a sudden becomes not so personaI... I feel really entitled to my secret garden of thoughts."
As the 23 year old further notes, "I also think that I’m not here to answer for anybody, and I feel like for a lot of my career, people have really wanted to define me by the men in my life, whether that’s my family members or my boyfriends, whatever. And I’m really ready to be defined for the things that I put out there."
With her upcoming starring role alongside The Weeknd in HBO's highly anticipated drama series, The Idol -- directed by Euphoria's Sam Levinson -- Lily-Rose does address chatter about what the Internet has coined the "nepo baby" -- a reference to people born into wealth and opportunity, like the child of celebrity parents. Lily-Rose is not on board and further notes that she hears the term used more about women than men.
"People are going to have preconceived ideas about you or how you got there, and I can definitely say that nothing is going to get you the part except for being right for the part,” she tells Elle. “The internet cares a lot more about who your family is than the people who are casting you in things. Maybe you get your foot in the door, but you still just have your foot in the door. There’s a lot of work that comes after that.”
Elaborates the actress, “It’s weird to me to reduce somebody to the idea that they’re only there because it’s a generational thing. It just doesn’t make any sense. If somebody’s mom or dad is a doctor, and then the kid becomes a doctor, you’re not going to be like, ‘Well, you’re only a doctor because your parent is a doctor.’ It’s like, 'No, I went to medical school and trained.'"
Elle's December 2022/January 2023 issue hits newsstands on Dec. 6.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp Get Steamy in 'The Idol' Teaser
Lily-Rose Depp on Fame and If She'll Work With Dad Johnny Again
Timothée Chalamet Gives Genuine Reaction to Lily-Rose Depp Kiss Pics
Related Gallery