Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda are wishing all the best to the team developing a new take on their iconic film 9 to 5.

Fonda and Tomlin were guests of honor at the ERA Coalition's special Hollywood premiere screening of the award winning documentary film Still Working 9 to 5 -- by filmmakers Camille Hardman and Gary Lane -- on Wednesday evening.

The longtime friends -- as well as their 9 to 5 co-star Dolly Parton, who appeared via video link -- were celebrated for work as women's equality trailblazers.

Walking the carpet ahead of the event, Tomlin and Fonda spoke with ET's Denny Directo, and addressed the news that broke last month that Jennifer Aniston is set to produce a modernized reboot of the film, from a script being penned by Diablo Cody.

"Good luck to them," Fonda shared with ET. "It's fun. I wish them a lot of luck. They're very talented."

Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda and Dolly Parton on the set of '9 to 5.' - Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

"Oh, I'm very excited," Tomlin chimed in. "I'm pleased to know that someone else is working on it and may they have successful fruition."

Aniston and her Echo Films production company are currently developing a reimagining of the 1980 comedy classic, for 20th Century Studios, ET confirmed back in April.

The original film saw the iconic trio teaming up for revenge against their sexist blowhard boss, played by the late Dabney Coleman. Parton performed the titular song for the 9 to 5 soundtrack, which became a lasting hit in its own right.

The film is such a cultural touchstone, it inspired the 2022 documentary Still Working 9 to 5, which details the lasting impact of the film and its message, and the fight for women's rights and equality that continues to this day.

"That's why it's fitting that this is a benefit for the [Equal Rights Amendment]," Fonda explained.

Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin attend Era Coalition Forward Women's Equality Trailblazer Awards on May 29, 2024. - Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The Equal Rights Amendment is a proposed amendment to the constitution that would guarantee equal rights to all US citizens regardless of their sex. The amendment was first introduced to Congress in 1923, and was finally passed by the House and Senate by 1972. It subsequently needed to be ratified by 38 state legislatures, a number reached in 2020. However, technicalities and opposition arguments have prevented the ERA from being enshrined in the Constitution.

"We have to have the ERA. It's been ratified, it's been a hundred years since it was first introduced to congress. Congress has passed it, but it has not been published," Fonda explained. "It's like it's right at the doorstep and it just needs a little push. So we're going to try."

