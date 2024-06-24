It's officially time to freak out.

Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis shared a shot from the set of the Freaky Friday sequel on Monday, giving fans a first look at the long-awaited followup film.

In the behind-the-scenes pic, Curtis and Lohan hold hands as they sit on the steps to their trailers, preparing to once again embody mother-daughter duo Tess and Anna Coleman from the 2003 remake of the beloved 1972 adaptation.

"The Colemans are back and coming to theaters in 2025! The sequel to Freaky Friday is now in production!" reads the caption on social media.

It was first reported in March 2024 that the Freaky Friday sequel was a go -- after Disney tapped Nisha Ganatra as the film's director. According to The Hollywood Reporter, who first broke the news about landing Ganatra, the wheels are now in motion for production to begin ramping up this summer and film the project in Los Angeles.

In addition to Lohan and Curtis reprising their daughter-mother roles from the 2003 film, Andrew Gunn is also back as producer, alongside Kristin Burr and Ann Marie Sanderlin.

For years now there's been lots of chatter about a sequel. In May 2023, ET confirmed that a sequel was in development at Disney, and both Curtis and Lohan were both in talks to return. Additionally, ET had learned a script was being worked on by Elyse Hollander, a newcomer screenwriter best known for penning the Black List-beloved screenplay, Blonde Ambition.

Curtis had been championing a sequel, based on suggestions she got from fans and reporters during press tour for Halloween Ends.

"People wanted to know if there was going to be another Freaky Friday. Something really touched a chord," Curtis recalled last year to The New York Times. "When I came back, I called my friends at Disney and said, 'It feels like there’s a movie to be made.'"

"Jamie and I are both open to that," Lohan shared at the time. "So we're leaving it in the hands that be."

Then, in March 2024, Lohan officially confirmed the exciting news on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live after host Andy Cohen asked about rumors of a sequel.

"It is," Lohan said of the project being in the works. "I don't want to say too much."

Soon after, while speaking to ET, Lohan opened up about where she would like to find her character, Anna Coleman, in the new installment.

"An appropriate one for the movie," Lohan said. "We want to give the most to all our fans and the people that love the film, and just want to deliver a great performance."

