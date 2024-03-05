Lindsay Lohan "can't say too much" about the Freaky Friday sequel, at least not yet. But know this: the 37-year-old actress is champing at the bit to give fans yet another performance of a lifetime.

On Tuesday, Lohan spoke to ET's Rachel Smith at the New York City premiere of her Netflix rom-com, Irish Wish, and she held her cards close to the vest when asked if there might already be a script for the 2003 sequel also starring Jamie Lee Curtis.

"I can't say too much," Lohan responded.

Fair enough!

But what about her character? Where would she like to find her character, Anna Coleman, in the new installment?

"An appropriate one for the movie," Lohan said. "We want to give the most to all our fans and the people that love the film, and just want to deliver a great performance."

Nostalgia filled the air just outside the Paris Theater, where Lohan was also reminded that this upcoming September will mark the 20th anniversary since she dropped "Rumors" off of her debut studio album, Speak. Lohan couldn't believe it had been that long.

"No way," she said when reminded about the anniversary. "That's wild. I was a baby."

She was 18, to be exact. And speaking of her music, inquiring minds wanted to know if she'd ever revisit her music career. The short answer? Yes.

The long answer?

"I think if I did, it would be doing a song with my sister [singer-songwriter Aliana "Ali" Lohan] because that is the path that she is on, and I want to support that," Lohan explained. "So I think maybe we can do something together and that's where it would happen."

It's kinda already happened.

Not only did Lohan's sister make a cameo in her 2022 Netflix rom-com, Falling for Christmas, but she also wrote one of the songs for the film's soundtrack, "Without You."

As for all the Freaky Friday talk, it all came about after Lohan confirmed the exciting news on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live that the rumors about a sequel are true.

"It is," Lohan told host Andy Cohen of the project being in the works. "I don't want to say too much."

Referencing her co-star, Curtis, Lohan added, "And we're both excited."

In the meantime, fans can catch Lohan starring alongside Ayesha Curry in Irish Wish, which drops March 15 on Netflix. Lohan also starred alongside her 27-year-old brother, Dakota "Cody" Lohan, in the film, and worked alongside her husband, Bader Shammas, who served as an executive producer.

"It was a fun experience, Netflix does that really well -- the set becomes a family," the Mean Girls actress said. "We laughed a lot. Sometimes we broke and had to go back. It was great, but I think it wasn’t for him [Bader]!"

