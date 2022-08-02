Lindsay Lohan is in a really good place in life. A source tells ET that since recently marrying Bader Shammas, the 36-year-old actress is "is so happy and healthy."

While Lindsay has faced adversities in the past, the source says "she really did put in the time and effort to heal, and it shows."

Adds the source, "It's no wonder Lindsay is in such a great relationship now, she really learned to love herself first."

On Sunday, Lindsay was seen out in New York City with her new husband, mom Dina Lohan, brother Cody Lohan and sister Ali Lohan. The famous family went to see MJ: The Musical on Broadway.

In an exclusive statement to ET following the outing, Dina praised her children. "As a mother I am beyond proud of how Lindsay has matured and continues to grow," she said. "And my other children, Aliana, Dakota, and Michael, are working toward their goals and I am by their side every step of the way. I am blessed."

Lindsay Lohan attends 'MJ: The Musical' in New York City on July 31, 2022. Jackson Lee / Splash News

ET confirmed in early July that Lindsay had married Bader, a Dubai-based financier, and the blushing bride confirmed the news in an Instagram post, calling herself the "luckiest woman in the world."

"I am the luckiest woman in the world. Not because I need a man, but because he found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time," she wrote. "I am stunned that this is my husband. My life and my everything. ❤️every woman should feel like this everyday 💖🙏."

For more on Lindsay and Bader's love story, check out the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Lindsay Lohan Engaged to Boyfriend Bader Shammas This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Lindsay Lohan Marries Bader Shammas

Lindsay Lohan Talks 'Mean Girls' Hair and Iconic 'Vanity Fair' Cover

Lindsay Lohan Recreates an Iconic 'Parent Trap' Moment on TikTok

Hilary Duff Reacts to Kids Mistaking Her for Lindsay Lohan

Related Gallery