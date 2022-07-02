Lindsay Lohan Marries Bader Shammas
Lindsay Lohan is a married woman, ET can confirm. The 36-year-old actress shared that she married Bader Shammas, a Dubai-based financier, in an Instagram post on July 1. The couple had been engaged since November.
Lohan shared a smiling picture of her and Shammas and called herself the "luckiest woman in the world." She referred to Shamas as her husband. Lohan's rep confirmed to ET that the two are married.
"I am the luckiest woman in the world. Not because I need a man, but because he found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time," she wrote. "I am stunned that this is my husband. My life and my everything. ❤️every woman should feel like this everyday 💖🙏."
In November, Lohan revealed that they were engaged, posting pictures of them cuddling while she showed off her stunning ring.
"My love. My life. My family. My future. @bader.shammas #love 💍," she captioned the pics.
Lohan's mother, Dina Lohan, definitely approved, telling ET at the time, "My heart is whole. For a mother, there is nothing more important than to see your children happy and loved. Her beautiful new journey begins. Love and light."
The couple has been dating since at least February 2020, when the Mean Girls star posted a picture of the two with her sister, Aliana, and more friends, referring to Shammas as her boyfriend. ET spoke to Lohan about her dating life in January 2019, and she shared what she was looking for in a partner.
"Someone who hates the spotlight," Lohan, who also said she wanted to "have a family and kids" one day, said. "No, seriously, someone who doesn't have Instagram."
"[And] a smart businessman," she added. "But I haven't met anyone that's hit those [marks]."
