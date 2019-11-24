Lindsay Lohan is remembering her friend and former boyfriend, Harry Morton.

One day after Morton's untimely death, Lohan took to Instagram to share a tribute to her ex -- whom she briefly but famously dated in 2006.

Lohan posted a touching black-and-white snapshot showing her and Morton, dressed to the nines and holding hands at the 63rd International Venice Film Festival in September 2006, smiling for the cameras.

"Best friends. Best life," Lohan emotionally captioned the tribute.

Morton, the 38-year-old founder of the Pink Taco restaurant chain, was found dead in his Beverly Hills home on Saturday afternoon, a spokesperson for the Beverly Hills Police Department confirmed to ET.

A source familiar with the situation tells ET that Morton was discovered by his younger brother, Matthew.

The Beverly Hills Police Department spokesperson said there was no evidence of foul play.

A spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner told ET on Monday that Morton's autopsy had been completed and the results have been deferred.

Morton is the son of business tycoon Peter Morton, the co-founder of Hard Rock Cafe and Hotels, and the grandson of Arnie Morton, founder of Morton’s The Steakhouse.

In addition to starting Pink Taco, which has locations in Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston and Las Vegas, he also once owned the Viper Room nightclub in West Hollywood and is an investor in Beacher’s Madhouse.

Aside from Lohan, Morton was also romantically linked throughout the years to several other stars including Paris Hilton and Britney Spears.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Related Gallery

RELATED CONTENT:

Harry Morton, Pink Taco Founder and Lindsay Lohan's Ex, Dead at 38

Lindsay Lohan Shades Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson After He Wins 'The Masked Singer' Australia

Lindsay Lohan Sings About Anxiety & Partying in New ‘Xanax’ Music Video