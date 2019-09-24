Lindsay Lohan just dropped a new music video!

The singer, actress and reality star released her new video for “Xanax” on Monday, and it’s not your average clip.

“This video is a compilation of vignettes of life,” Lohan explained alongside the video, which was posted on her Instagram channel on Monday night. “Family, love, the process of moving forward and letting go of the past. To live and be happy, free of fear. Just to be grateful and open our eyes to our opportunities instead of numbing the mind💋.”

The song features Miley Cyrus’ collaborator, Alma, and opens with Lohan singing about how she doesn’t like the party scene in Los Angeles, and goes home “in a bad mood, pass out, wake up alone, just to do it all over again, looking for you.”

Lohan, 33, also sings about suffering social anxiety while out at clubs or being kissed.

The video shows clips of people skateboarding and various photos and footage of Lohan, before ending abruptly with a selfie video of a boy complaining about a “bi**h” called Becky, who “always yells at me for wearing a sweatshirt because it ruins my hair.”

“OMG 😍💕 I'm crying 😨 Thank u, so. much Lilo to come back,” wrote one follower.



“I love this so much♥️😍,” wrote another.

The song comes more than 11 years after the Masked Singer Australia's host's last single, “Bossy.”

She previously teased the new music by sharing a preview snippet on Virgin Radio Dubai.

